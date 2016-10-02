Dan Corkery: We want your comments about comments
A letter writer, on today's page C-3, asks a good question:
"Why is it The News-Gazette picks and chooses which stories they allow to have comments made on their online stories and which stories they block anyone from commenting on?"
The question touches on a topic that deserves a closer look.
Last week, we closed online comments on three stories — all of which dealt with the fatal shooting in Campustown — because the comments quickly devolved into race-baiting, vulgarity and overall nastiness.
Editors juggle a number of tasks, besides editing stories. They decide what stories should be covered and who should cover them. And they also decide what's the best use of the available manpower and time.
Regarding these three stories, we decided limited staff time — especially on a Sunday and a Monday — was better spent on editing and reporting than on sifting through the various comments and judging which ones were unacceptable.
Our online comment policy is clear: "We ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion."
And that includes making comments inactive on any story.
For example, we typically shut off comments on stories dealing with child sexual abuse. It's been our experience that violent language soon follows.
But turning off comments at News-Gazette.com is the exception. The majority of stories published last week were open to commenters, including many on the Campustown shootings. I know because I monitored those comments — some of which I deleted because they used profanity (including acronyms for vulgar phrases) and racial slurs.
While we try to use objective standards when we enforce our polices, applying those standards is inevitably subjective. What might sound hateful to one editor might be on topic to another. Reasonable people will differ.
I give wider berth to comments about public officials and our staff. The First Amendment protects our right to complain about government. And it's best practice to give readers "the last word."
Why allow comments at all?
That's a question we — and most news organizations — have been discussing.
From our perspective, comments have virtues. It's a quick way for readers to give us feedback. When they find errors or confusing statements, they tell us and we make fixes. Most commenters stay on topic and create a public forum.
As a news staff, we seek ways to engage our readers. Online comments, despite the warts, is one of those ways.
But I concede that comments are often unruly — so unruly that some readers may avoid our news site because they cannot stomach what others are saying. Comments, in other words, may be ruining the online "experience."
That concern leads us to consider changes.
For example, would you prefer comments be hidden, with a "button" that would allow you to read and add to them?
Some news organizations require users to authenticate through Facebook or other social media before posting comments. That way, the commenter's name is revealed. That's an option we've discussed.
Other sites, such as NPR.org, have concluded comments are not worth the trouble. They say that most readers use social media — not the news site itself — to comment on stories. Why spend scarce resources on something that a relative few use?
Now it's your turn. Let us know how you feel about comments. Send us your thoughts — online, through email, mail or the telephone.
We'll take your comments seriously.
Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com and his phone is 217-351-5218.
I agree comments should not be vulgar. But if you want a pulse on the community, all comments should be allowed. When you edit comments or remove them, you defeat the purpose of an open comment option. Bias is bias including yours.
If some people are uncomfortable with comments, they should be allowed to hide them.
To force people to authenticate through Facebook or some other site limits the purpose of on line comments. When violence is at such a high level and so senseless, many will hesitate to reveal themselves in this city.
I believe that the online comments section offers an interesting community forum to discuss current issues. You already have a mechanism in place to call attention to inappropriate comments so that they can be assessed for deletion. I have had cause to click on that link regarding removing inappropriate posts of varying viewpoints, and so have others.
I believe in my point of view, but I am not willing to risk the responses of some of our less temperate community members who hold conflicting opinions, should I voice my viewpoint with my name attached.
I have seen responses verging on being rabid from certain politically active factions. I have seen activists attack those with whom they disagree, online, and even at their workplaces and homes, and I have no interest in subjecting myself or my family to those individuals by making my name available.
This is why I make anonymous comments here, instead of submitting letters to the editor, even though letters to the editor would have a wider readership.
Comments to articles on the News-Gazette website can be mean and nasty, and it's understandable you would edit some. But for the most part, the comments section of the articles can be more informative than the original article, and many great debates have occurred in the humble comments section. Readers do contribute to the overall information and make good additional points often not found in the article. It would be a loss if the News-Gazette decided to end the comments section.
