Dan Corkery: We want your comments about comments

A letter writer, on today's page C-3, asks a good question:

"Why is it The News-Gazette picks and chooses which stories they allow to have comments made on their online stories and which stories they block anyone from commenting on?"

The question touches on a topic that deserves a closer look.

Last week, we closed online comments on three stories — all of which dealt with the fatal shooting in Campustown — because the comments quickly devolved into race-baiting, vulgarity and overall nastiness.

Editors juggle a number of tasks, besides editing stories. They decide what stories should be covered and who should cover them. And they also decide what's the best use of the available manpower and time.

Regarding these three stories, we decided limited staff time — especially on a Sunday and a Monday — was better spent on editing and reporting than on sifting through the various comments and judging which ones were unacceptable.

Our online comment policy is clear: "We ask that you avoid personal attacks, vulgarity and hate speech. We reserve the right to remove any comment at our discretion."

And that includes making comments inactive on any story.

For example, we typically shut off comments on stories dealing with child sexual abuse. It's been our experience that violent language soon follows.

But turning off comments at News-Gazette.com is the exception. The majority of stories published last week were open to commenters, including many on the Campustown shootings. I know because I monitored those comments — some of which I deleted because they used profanity (including acronyms for vulgar phrases) and racial slurs.

While we try to use objective standards when we enforce our polices, applying those standards is inevitably subjective. What might sound hateful to one editor might be on topic to another. Reasonable people will differ.

I give wider berth to comments about public officials and our staff. The First Amendment protects our right to complain about government. And it's best practice to give readers "the last word."

Why allow comments at all?

That's a question we — and most news organizations — have been discussing.

From our perspective, comments have virtues. It's a quick way for readers to give us feedback. When they find errors or confusing statements, they tell us and we make fixes. Most commenters stay on topic and create a public forum.

As a news staff, we seek ways to engage our readers. Online comments, despite the warts, is one of those ways.

But I concede that comments are often unruly — so unruly that some readers may avoid our news site because they cannot stomach what others are saying. Comments, in other words, may be ruining the online "experience."

That concern leads us to consider changes.

For example, would you prefer comments be hidden, with a "button" that would allow you to read and add to them?

Some news organizations require users to authenticate through Facebook or other social media before posting comments. That way, the commenter's name is revealed. That's an option we've discussed.

Other sites, such as NPR.org, have concluded comments are not worth the trouble. They say that most readers use social media — not the news site itself — to comment on stories. Why spend scarce resources on something that a relative few use?

Now it's your turn. Let us know how you feel about comments. Send us your thoughts — online, through email, mail or the telephone.

We'll take your comments seriously.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com and his phone is 217-351-5218.