Jim Dey: Dems' electoral gamesmanship shot down by court

Usually, it's Democrats who accuse Republicans of trying to disenfranchise voters with election law requirements that include voter identification laws ruled unconstitutional in some jurisdictions.

But last week in Illinois, it was the legislative Democrats in Springfield and former Gov. Pat Quinn who were caught with their hands in the Election Day cookie jar.

A federal judge in Chicago stuck down an Illinois law requiring election-day registration at polling places in large counties, where Democrats dominate, but not in smaller, rural counties with Republican majorities.

"Equality under the law does not end at the city limits. The Constitution guarantees equal voting rights to all United States citizens in Illinois, not simply those in counties that have the highest populations and have organizations such as those represented in Amicus Briefs to stand up for their enhanced voting rights," said U.S. Judge Samuel Der-Yeghiayan.

Illinois Attorney General Lisa Madigan is appealing the decision that strikes down the Election Day registration law whose sponsors included her father, Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

If not overturned, Der-Yeghiayan's decision will block planned Election Day polling place registration in about 20 counties with a population in excess of 100,000, including Champaign County.

Voters who wait until Election Day to register in Champaign County can do so at the county clerk's office at the Brookens Administrative Center on East Washington Avenue in Urbana.

Der-Yeghiayan's 13-page decision hardly came as a surprise to those familiar with the issues.

The legislation was passed by a lame-duck, post-election General Assembly in December 2014 along partisan lines — Democrats for and Republicans against — and promptly signed into law by outgoing Democratic Gov. Quinn.

The partisan vote was a big hint that politics was at play. But the substance of the legislation was even more problematic; it established two sets of rules that should have raised immediate questions about whether it violated the Equal Protection Clause of the U.S. Constitution's 14th amendment.

Patrick Harlan, a Republican congressional candidate in the 17th District represented by the Liberty Justice Center, filed an August lawsuit challenging the law's constitutionality.

Critics of the ruling were quick to attack Judge Der-Yeghiayan.

A spokesman for Illinois Common Cause said the judge sided "with a conservative group with ties to ALEC (American Legislative Exchange Council) and the Koch brothers."

A joint statement issued by a lawyers' civil rights group and the ACLU of Illinois complained the judge's decision "undermines the wide availability of Election Day registration at polling places.

But more revealing than the ACLU's statement was the organization's legal brief in which it appeared to concede the law's unconstitutionality.

Judge Der-Yeghiayan noted that the organization "elected to take no position on the merits of plaintiff's claim that the current EDR (election day registration) systems violates the Equal Protection Clause, but suggests. ...the court should simply grant an injunction that extends EDR to local polling places statewide."

"... this court will not legislate as to voters' rights," said Judge Der-Yeghiayan.

The judge's ruling does not go to the merits of the legislation. Instead, it involves the question of whether the court should issue an injunction barring same-day polling place registration for the Nov. 8 election.

In deciding that question, Judge Der-Yeghiayan had to decide whether Harlan would suffer "irreparable harm" if same-day polling place registration was allowed and whether he is likely to succeed on the merits of the litigation.

He answered both questions in the affirmative.

Der-Yeghiayan said it was clear that "citizens in low-population counties. ...will have their right to vote significantly curtailed in comparison with citizens in high-population counties."

As for the equal protection argument on which the challenge was based, Der-Yeghiayan concluded this "legislation favors the urban citizen and dilutes the vote of the rural citizen."

"While it is a desirable goal to make the voting process more readily available to United States citizens in Illinois and to encourage them to vote, that goal must apply equally to all United States citizens in Illinois," he wrote.

A political fact of life is that partisan on both sides of the election divide are always happier when those who agree with them vote and those who do not agree with them don't vote. Hence, there is an unending argument about voting rules in which each sides tries to gain an advantage that they'll never acknowledge.

This legislation involved an effort by Democrats to give themselves an electoral advantage at the expense of Republicans. But that's not how Common Cause Illinois saw it. It complained judge's ruling "continues a nationwide trend of coordinated and well-funded voter suppression efforts."

