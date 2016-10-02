Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: Fear and contempt over recent shootings

Tragedies occurred a week ago. In two incidents, a young man was brutally beaten, another killed and several others injured. And another young man, Robbie Patton, the accused shooter: His life is likely irrevocably ruined by his own reckless actions.

Patton's misguided effort to help a friend by hurting others has inadvertently opened a racial Pandora's box.

Over the last two years, Champaign has experienced scores of shootings and nine homicides. Most of the shootings have been confined to the North End and all of those killed have been black. Like the colonizers, Frantz Fanon wrote so eloquently about, the broader community has looked on in fear or in contempt. Guided by history, I suspect most whites view the shooting not as evidence of a social problem confronting the entire community, but rather as evidence of a problem embodied by blacks.

I'm not suggesting the broader Champaign community has been unaffected or disinterested in the shootings. The white public has demonstrated tremendous interest in the shooters, in their capture and unending punishment, but have expressed very little grief or sorrow for the victims, until now.

City and university leaders did not organize vigils or issue statements of concern for any of the black dead.

Thus, the outpouring of concern for the tragic killing of George Korchev appears to have a frightful underside, which suggests that white lives matter more. Don't get me wrong, I too am deeply saddened by Korchev's death and the injury of so many others and strongly believe the vigil was the right thing to do. However, given the treatment of the killings of blacks over the last two years, it serves to highlight the racial disparity in whose lives matter.

Many white people in the community are mad. Someone that they identify with from a family for whom they can empathize has been killed by a black boy. I say "boy" because by the criteria of the World Health Organization, adolescence spans from 12 to 24 years of age. So, Robbie Patton is an adolescent.

The first response has been the expression of a barely veiled racist discourse.

Commentators seem to view the shootings as evidence of a lack of responsibility in the black community, rather than as the actions of an individual. Largely fueled by Donald Trump's campaign for the presidency, but surely given renewed vigor by Patton's rampage, local commentators are more willing to move beyond dog whistles. This is evident in the commentary online, on radio call-in shows and in the rhetoric of politicians.

Indeed, George Vargas, a candidate for Champaign County state's attorney, in a recent case excavated an animal metaphor stating of his client, a black adolescent, "He's a 20-year-old raised by wolves." The upshot is Vargas' claim that no one in this youth's life was a responsible adult.

Since the dawn of freedom, the words responsibility and its synonym, accountability, have been wielded against blacks like weapons. But, in times like these, responsibility and accountability are bandied about even more than during normal times. They are the watchwords of the moment. Yet, in this moment, these words are thrown around too quickly and carelessly. In these times, these words are really euphemisms for meaner, harsher words that cover new millennium racial slurs and advocate punishment and repression.

Responsibility and its synonym, accountability, flew from the mouths of the callers to Jim Turpin's Sept. 28 call-in radio show, "A Penny for Your Thoughts."

One caller, Bruce, in an incredulous comment, sketched a scenario in which "one of Champaign's finest" killed "this scumbag" and then asked if that happens, "is Black Lives Matter going to burn down half of Champaign?" Even more bizarre, the host did not correct this slanderous accusation and attempt to fan the flames of fear and contempt.

I'm not a member of the Black Lives Matters Network, but its record is clear. It preaches and practices the politics of mild disruption. It is a liberal reformist organization that vehemently opposes violence. To allow such an allegation to lie uncorrected feeds into the politics of fear and contempt.

It's this knee-jerk reaction to falsify the actions of social justice organizations and to fantasize the killing of blacks that perpetuates a culture of fear and contempt which underlies an overly punitive and repressive society.

The life of Patton, who turned himself in to police on Thursday night, should not be over. He is an adolescent and should have the opportunity to transform himself. The hope should be that he can be rehabilitated in prison. That prison can play a similar role in helping him to transform his life as it did for Malcolm X.

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and is a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.