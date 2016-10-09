Dan Corkery: What isn't — and what was — built in Illinois

Here's one goof-up that FactCheck.org and other journalism organizations missed.

At Wednesday's candidate forum at the Champaign City Council chambers, one of the gentlemen running the 52nd Illinois Senate District couldn't resist showing off his farm background. And his opponent was only too happy to jump aboard and go for a hay-wagon ride.

For the last question of the evening, the candidates were asked: With the state's upcoming bicentennial, what are Illinois' top three assets?

Scott Bennett — the Democrat appointed to fill the seat after Mike Frerichs was elected state treasurer in 2014 — started with Abraham Lincoln and the University of Illinois.

Being a Gibson City native, the incumbent saved agriculture for last. He waxed nostalgically about working on the family farm.

"The John Deere tractor was started here in Illinois," Bennett said with pride.

Not to be outdone, Republican Mike Madigan (the Urbana one) also emphasized Lincoln — and then hopped on the green machine.

"I grew up on a farm," he said. "Worked on that farm till I graduated college. I spent thousands of hours on John Deere tractors. A few on Internationals, but not much. John Deere was just better."

The C-Section Truthometer says: "Liars, liars, khaki pants on fire."

Being a son of Moline — the Farm Implement Capital of the World — I know something about agricultural machinery. What I don't know, I look up. (Disclosure: My parents were Deere engineers; my brother was a long-time project manager. I worked three summers at John Deere Harvester Works; it paid for a lot of college.)

Deere and Co., while headquartered in my hometown, does not manufacture tractors in Illinois.

John Deere the blacksmith invented the first steel plow at Grand Detour in 1837; he moved his operation to Moline in 1848. Neither he nor his successors invented the self-propelled gasoline tractor.

That honors falls to John Froelich, an Iowan who in 1892 took a gasoline engine and mounted it on the running gear of a "steam traction engine."

With the help of investors, he started the Waterloo Gasoline Traction Engine Co. in 1895. In time, that company produced the successful Waterloo Boy tractor.

In 1918, Deere and Co. bought the company and has been making the ubiquitous green tractors in Iowa ever since.

To talk about tractors being made in Illinois is to raise a touchy subject Bennett and Madigan ought to approach cautiously.

At one time, International Harvester's Farmall was considered the industry standard for all-purpose tractors. IH opened its Rock Island plant in 1926 and churned out millions of red tractors until 1985, when mismanagement, a debilitating strike and a sagging farm economy forced the company's sale. Case took over parts of IH, but not the Farmall plant.

To this day, the sprawling factory property along the Mississippi River front remains largely underused, a reminder of this state's once-robust manufacturing output and employment.

For a time, Illinois-based Caterpillar built rubber-tracked farm tractors in DeKalb, starting in the mid-1980s. In 2002, AGCO bought Cat's Challenger tractor brand and moved manufacturing to Minnesota — one in a long line of factories that left the Prairie State.

Those jobs are long gone.

To today's politicians: To argue about past management, labor and state decisions does little to address today and tomorrow. Lower costs and a more-skilled and better-educated workforce are good starting points.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com and his phone number is 217-351-5218.