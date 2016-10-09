David Bernthal/Off the Bench: Progress made in effectiveness of mediation

Oct. 16-22 is the American Bar Association's Mediation Week. I bet the creative folks at Hallmark have not come up with a card for that one.

Since 2011, the Section of Dispute Resolution of the American Bar Association has designated the third week of October to recognize the growth in the use of mediation as a means to resolve disputes. As the group's website proclaims, "Over the last few decades the field of alternative dispute resolution has grown tremendously. The recognition that not all cases are well-suited for the adversarial process and that there are multiple paths to justice is increasingly shared by attorneys, judges and the public."

The theme this year is "Celebrating Mediation in all its Diversity." It is a recognition of the progress that has been made in establishing mediation as a one of the mainstream methods of resolving disputes. I have witnessed that progress throughout my career. As a young lawyer, I saw virtually no mediation. It was not unusual for a trial judge to twist some arms to get a case settled, but that is certainly not mediation. In today's world, parties involved in litigation frequently turn to the mediation process to find a solution.

So, what are we talking about here? Mediation is one of the processes that make up the field of alternative dispute resolution which is commonly shortened to ADR. Alternative to what, you may ask. In the context of litigation, it is a way to end a case without having a judge or jury impose the terms.

Mediation is a voluntary nonbinding process in which a neutral person (the mediator) facilitates negotiation between the parties to help them settle their dispute. Mediation can occur before a lawsuit is commenced, while the lawsuit is pending or even after a judgment has been handed down.

The parties in the dispute choose the mediator who, unlike the advocates representing those parties, must be neutral. The parties, with the guidance of their respective lawyers, select the neutral. Sometimes they agree that a judge sitting in the court where the case is pending can serve as mediator. This was quite common in the court where I sat. If a judge is not chosen, a private-sector mediator can be hired. While the parties do not always know whom to call, lawyers know whom they can trust to be neutral and possess the specific skill set needed for the particular case.

There are multiple reasons people opt for mediation. Sometimes those involved have an ongoing relationship that is more likely to be damaged by the formal litigation process. This is particularly true in family cases and business disputes. In every case, mediation provides an opportunity to end a case sooner and with less expense. Where parties recognize the risk of a court decision that may be bad for them, they have a chance to protect against the risk by compromising.

Some people in the field describe a goal of mediation as "match the fix to the fuss." By that they point out that an agreement can include elements that would never be part of the remedy a court would impose. One other benefit that should be mentioned is that of control. If a case proceeds to trial, the result will be determined by a judge or jury and will be imposed upon the parties in the case. In a successful mediation, the parties control the outcome. They decide the terms. There is great value in that.

The official statement from the American Bar Association recognizes the significance of mediation in the process of resolving disputes. It states, "As lawyers and mediators, we understand both the challenges and rewards of helping parties in conflict reach an agreement by getting past differences in positions, by understanding each other's perspectives better, and by finding ways to get their important interests met while staying true to their values and belief systems."

The rise of mediation should not be seen as a repudiation of resolving disputes through the courts. Our right to access the courts is fundamental. Mediation provides an additional way to resolve disputes. Courts which embrace it, whether conducted by a judge or a private mediator, have found an additional way to serve the public that looks to them for peaceful resolution of disputes.

David Bernthal, who lives in Mahomet, is a retired 21-year federal magistrate and before that an eight-year associate circuit judge in Vermilion County. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.