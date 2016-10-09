Scott Reeder: Illinois' finances worsen, with Madigan as power broker

SPRINGFIELD — Just when you think things can't get any worse in Illinois, they do.

Illinois, which already has the worst credit rating of any state, had its credit rating downgraded again recently, proving that even when you are at the bottom, you can sink even lower.

I've been writing about Illinois' fiscal woes for years now. And you have been reading about those problems for just as long. It's a helpless feeling seeing our great state slide into fiscal ruin.

And the Illinois General Assembly hasn't done much of anything to address the issue.

Oh, we have seen empty motions on their part. I've seen them pass "reforms" that they pretty much knew were going to be ruled unconstitutional by the state Supreme Court, but they passed them anyway.

I guess if you aren't going to get anything done, it's best to at least look busy.

Folks are always asking me: Who is to blame?

There is plenty of blame to go around. Both Republicans and Democrats have to shoulder responsibility. We have had governors of both parties who were too willing to spend and push debt off on to future generations.

And guess what, folks? We are that future generation.

But the common denominator in Illinois' economic descent is named Michael Madigan.

The founders of this nation gave the legislative branch the power of the purse. And Madigan cared more about the power than the purse.

Year after year, decade after decade, Madigan accumulated power. And year after year, under Madigan's leadership, lawmakers drove the state deeper into debt. Promises of generous retirements were made to government workers represented by unions that made political contributions to Madigan and his minions.

And the state went deeper into debt.

Madigan has financed Illinois Supreme Court and legislative races in hopes of buying fidelity from those who had the power to hold him in check.

And he has taught governors to heel. Both Republican and Democrat governors have struggled before Madigan and the speaker has always won. Always.

But for the first time in Madigan's 38-year reign, he has a well-financed, implacable opponent.

That political foe is Gov. Bruce Rauner.

And the two men are at loggerheads.

Some believe the only cure for a state mired in debt is to raise taxes. That's what Madigan wants.

But it's not that simple.

A recent internet posting by Federal Reserve economists found: "Illinois has little room to increase taxes without reducing economic activity in ways that would be damaging."

In other words, the state's economy could go into a tailspin with a large tax hike.

Another solution to Illinois' dismal fiscal predicament would be to grow the economy by adopting economic reforms embraced by more prosperous states.

But Madigan has blocked Rauner's efforts to pass those reforms.

So Illinois sits at a standstill.

How can Illinois get out of this economic quagmire? By taking power from Madigan.

We don't get to decide on who is speaker of the House. But we do get to vote on those who get to decide.

Remember that when you walk into the voting booth.

Scott Reeder is a freelance reporter in the Springfield area. His email is ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.