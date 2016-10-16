Dan Corkery: Comments: A lot about a little, or maybe not

Two weeks ago, I raised the issue of online comments, including why some comments on news-gazette.com are deleted and why we block comments on some stories.

At the end of that column, I asked you to give us your "comments on comments." Should we do away with online comments? Should people have to use their real names?

About two dozen of you responded — with a variety of opinions on these questions and more.

This past week, Publisher John Reed and I discussed the issue. The short answer is, comments are here to stay for the foreseeable future.

In August, when NPR.com decided to discontinue its comments section, we began asking ourselves similar questions. Are comments worth the trouble?

At that time, Reed generated a few relevant statistics that showed a lot about a little.

From January through Aug. 18, our website had a total of 1,987 commenters. But that number shrinks to 359 "active" commenters, those commenting more than once per month.

Compare those numbers with our 180,000 weekly "unique" users. The arithmetic doesn't lie.

Commenters make up just 1.1 percent of our weekly online audience; regular commenters about 0.2 percent.

Third-party candidates poll better than that.

Those 359 active users posted 25,079 comments through Aug. 18, about 70 comments per person (about 10 per month).

As many of you may have suspected, it's a small group doing most of the commenting. A mere 95 users generated 80 percent of all the comments.

While 95 would make for a fun wedding reception, it's a minuscule number to commit staff time to.

So why bother?

Comments, as some of our readers told us, are content. They enjoy reading comments along with our stories.

That makes sense, but we don't know how many people feel that way. Does seeing comments attract more readers than it repels? We have no stats on that.

Based on the feedback I got, the biggest divide is over anonymity.

Online readers say they have to have it. Honest, frank exchanges require anonymity. To reveal their names, they say, would expose them to danger.

"It is particularly important to preserve and protect the traditional right of anonymous free speech," one online user said.

Others who called or sent emails took the opposite position. Anonymity encourages irresponsible online behavior, they said. There's no way for the community to hold anonymous commenters accountable — unlike the people who submit letters to the editor and whose identities are verified before publication.

"I have never once read a comment that actually changed my mind on a topic," one email stated.

No one spoke in favor of using Facebook or some other third party to authenticate online users, as a way to identify themselves.

The number of comments would fall off, one user said. Too easy to create a phony ID, someone else said. Fewer comments and less discussion, another said.

"Looking at FB comments on news sites, people still manage to be jerks even with their real names showing," a lady in Champaign said in an email.

On the question of automatically hiding comments and giving the reader the option of clicking a button to see them, a few people were fine with that. No one dismissed it.

Once again, folks, we're interested in your feedback. Do comments improve the online "experience," adding a lively, interactive element to local stories? Are they entertaining, something you look forward to reading?

I hope to hear from you.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com and his phone is 217-351-5218.