Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: Memorializing oppression and resistance

The "father of African American history," Carter G. Woodson describes contributionism as a type of black history writing that emphasizes what African descendant people "contributed to civilization."

Contributionism focuses on representative black men. This approach characterized black history-writing from William Wells Brown's 1841 "A Textbook of the Origin and History of the Colored People" until the emergence of the black perspective in the late 1960s, which stressed agency or what blacks did for themselves.

Anticipating Ta-Nahishi Coates, in his seminal essay, "Beyond Chaos: Black History and the Search for the New Land," in 1971, historian Vincent Harding wrote, "If contributions are stressed, they tend to be contributions to struggle, and to new hope and to the enduring pilgrimage of black people in America."

Identifying the crucial difference between contributionism and the black perspective, Harding observed, "Black History is the new mood ... We are judgment and testimony against the American society."

The spirit of the black perspective extolled by Harding has recently possessed African-American expressions in popular mediums of memorialization.

The dialectic of resistance to racial oppression and affirmation of African-American life and culture is expressed in the exhibits of the National Museum of African American History and Culture, the Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History in Detroit, the Museum of African American History in Boston, the Kansas City-based Negro Leagues Baseball Museum and in the National Underground Railroad Freedom Center in Cincinnati. It animates the Equal Justice Initiative's effort to build a museum and national lynching memorial.

The attitude of resistance and affirmation is becoming a consistent expression in popular culture. Usher's "Chains," Solange Knowle's "A Seat at the Table" and Alicia Keys' "Here" reflect the resurging defiance and affirmation of black life.

"Underground" and the remake of "Roots" use history to call the U.S. before the bar of justice and to affirm African-American struggle. In film, the new spirit is best expressed by Nate Parker's "The Birth of a Nation."

In a brilliant inversion of white American language and cultural practices, Parker riffs on "Birth of a Nation," D.W. Griffiths' homage to racial terrorism. In Parker's more historically accurate imagination, Turner's rebellion leads directly to the Civil War, abolition and the creation of a new multiracial society, albeit a male polity. Parker powerfully punctuates this point in the film's final scene.

He skillfully explores a series of important historical questions that lie at the heart of the African-American experience. Focusing on religion and spirituality, he depicts the transformation of African ethnicities into African-Americans, and the transition from African ethnic cultures to African-American culture. Nat's father and mother were Africans. His parents' interpretation of his birthmarks as portending greatness derived from their religion and culture. Through Turner's visions and preaching, Parker smartly demonstrates how African-Americans strategically incorporated Africanisms into Christianity and by emphasizing the Old Testament converted a tool of oppression into a vehicle for liberation. His presentation of black Christianity exceeds "12 Years a Slave's" depiction.

"The Birth of a Nation" presents the horror of slavery more realistically than the cartoonish "Django." In addition to showing slavery's inherent physical brutality, Parker highlights the psychological. Through Turner's childhood relationship with his owner, Parker presents the psychological trauma of enslavement. He depicts Turner's awakening into two interconnected scenes. In the first, Nat realizes Samuel profits from his preaching submission to the enslaved and in the second, he recognizes his animal status when he observes a young white girl owner leading an enslaved black girl by a rope around her neck.

Despite Parker's often-superb storytelling and cinematography, the film has flaws. By depicting Turner's visions outside the context of his 30-day flight to the Flat Swamps where he fasted and meditated before returning to the plantation misrepresents the process by which Turner determined to destroy slavery.

Parker's effort to convey white Virginia slaveholders' fears of insurrection falls flat. Rev. Zalthall mentions rumors of revolt, but the contemporary focus masks that a slave revolt occurred every year for 60 years before Nat Turner's Rebellion. Thereby, Parker fails to present Tuner as part of a revolutionary tradition.

The major flaw, however, is Parker's decision to present a traditional Hollywood biopic. This genre of film too narrowly focuses on a heroic figure, usually male. By adopting this film strategy, Parker fails to develop the character of the other rebel leaders and reduces the planning of the revolt to mysticism.

His foray into contributionism though troublesome is not disastrous because it represents Harding's "contributions to the struggle."

"The Birth of a Nation" is an engrossing intense and superbly acted film. Let's hope it leads to more features of black resistance and affirmation.

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and is a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.