Jim Dey: Medicaid dollars offer honeypot for thieves

Here's a simple rule of thumb — wherever there is money, there are people stealing it or trying to.

There's a lot of money spent in federal and state Medicaid programs — $548 billion in the 2015 fiscal year — and the thieves are having a field day. A recent state report indicates that federal officials estimate "that in the federal FY 2015 Medicaid made about $29 billion in improper payments."

In Illinois, the state and federal government spent about $18 billion that is subject to similar exploitation. That's why the Rauner administration established a multi-member state task force to monitor Medicaid spending and identify more effective ways of identifying "waste, fraud and abuse."

At the same time, the task force examined the State Employee Group Insurance program and discovered similar improprieties. An audit "identified 6,454 individuals who were receiving benefits from the state but did not actually qualify as dependents." Removing those people from the state-financed benefits programs will save "approximately $22.6 million in FY 2016 and an estimated $32.3 million in FT 2017," the task force recently reported.

But the big money is in Medicaid, and that's where the state hopes to identify the biggest problems and save the largest amounts of money. Indeed, the report states that "Medicaid is the single largest source of health coverage in the United States."

Just how big is it? It covered 64 million people in 2014.

In Illinois, 25 percent of the state's population — 3.2 million people — is on the welfare program. Of those 3.2 million, roughly 1.5 million are children.

President Obama's Affordable Care Act, known popularly as Obamacare, caused the rolls to explode. More than 635,000 state residents were added to Illinois' Medicaid rolls in FY 2015 as a consequence of the expanded Obamacare coverage.

Altogether, Illinois Medicaid cost the state and federal government $18 billion.

It's a magnet for fraud, and the task force reports wrongdoers rip off the programs "in a variety of ways."

"In order to examine potential prevention and recovery efforts, the Task Force sought to understand the most common fraud and abuse schemes committed."

They include:

— "Unbundling." That is when "a provider should be willing for a group of services at the same time, yet separates out each service for billing purposes." Total charges for the individual services "exceed the sum total of the global billing procedure."

— "Upcoding." That's billing "for a higher level service than the service actually performed, resulting in a higher reimbursement rate."

— "Billing for services not performed." That's when a lab "performs one dipstick urinalysis, but bills for five different urinalysis tests."

— "Kickbacks." That's when a provider pays an individual who refers clients for services. The task force indicated that practice "often leads to clients receiving services that are not medically necessary."

The task force, which is led by state Executive Inspector General Maggie Hickey, identified two important means of addressing the problems.

For starters, state agencies and their private sector partners need increased "collaboration and coordination." The task force found that "information, resources and efforts to address" Medicaid problems were "isolated within individual agencies."

"State agencies did not have clear practices or procedures for regular communications about health care fraud, waste and abuse elimination efforts."

A second, more important method is increased monitoring available through advances in technology.

"Effectively using data and metrics is a key component of a successful program integrity system," the task force report states.

It added that "Illinois has room for improvement and such improvement will yield monetary savings to the state."

What does that mean in dollars terms? The task force reported that its work has resulted in "$220 million in savings, recoupment and avoidance and recoveries" and is confident that improving its techniques "could realize approximately $50 million in additional savings in the state's Medicaid program."

But it's a never-ending battle.

The task force is just six months into its job. Gov. Rauner's executive order establishing the body is not scheduled to expire until June 30, 2019, and even then, it is "subject to renewal by a succeeding executive order."

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff