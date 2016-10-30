Dan Corkery: All the world's a stage, and men merely co-writers

What's in a name? A collaborator by any other name would smell as sweet.

So sweet, it may have taken more than one writer to pen William Shakespeare's immortal iambic pentameter verse.

Did the Bard, regarded by many to be the greatest writer in the English language, have help?

The editors of the New Oxford Shakespeare say "aye."

Christopher Marlowe, a contemporary and apparent rival of Will's, is being credited as co-author of the three "Henry VI" plays in Oxford University Press' new edition of William Shakespeare's works. The title page of each of those three histories includes Marlowe's name.

By analyzing "big data" — from feeding Shakespeare's words and those of other Elizabethan writers into computers — scholars have concluded sections of those three productions are Marlowe's work.

"Shakespeare, like other geniuses, recognized the value of other people," Gary Taylor, a Florida State University professor and the project's principal investigator, told the Associated Press last week. "What is Shakespeare famous for? Writing dialogue interactions between two people. You would expect in his life there would be dialogue with other people."

During the reign of Queen Elizabeth I of England, theater was a growing entertainment medium, with a strong demand for new productions.

In stepped writers such as Marlowe and Thomas Kyd. Their work mostly predates Shakespeare's.

"There has been a trend for some time now away from the idea of Shakespeare as a solitary genius and toward the idea of him as a working professional in an industry that (like screenplay writing today) was often collaborative," University of Illinois English Professor Curtis Perry said last week in an email.

According to researchers in the Oxford project, 17 of 44 works credited to Shakespeare bear the hand of other writers.

One of those writers is Thomas Middleton, a younger contemporary of Shakespeare's. Oxford Press has added his name to the title page of "All's Well That Ends Well." Taylor told the Guardian that Shakespeare wrote the original "layer" of "All's Well" around 1605, and that Middleton added the second layer in the early 1620s. Shakespeare died in 1616.

Scholars on the Oxford project say co-authorship works the other way, too. Shakespeare's name has been added to "Arden of Faversham," published in 1592, along with "anonymous." And he is being given credit for a scene in Kyd's "The Spanish Tragedy."

Among researchers' evidence is word choice. Shakespeare, they say, used "gentle," "answer," "beseech," "spoke" and "tonight" more frequently than other writers of that period. Likewise, Marlowe had his own oft-used phrases, leaving his "fingerprints" on what we thought was Shakespeare's alone.

Perry, who has not examined the Oxford editors' evidence, is not entirely convinced that Marlowe and others are Shakespeare's co-writers.

"I think the certainty with which Marlowe is presented as co-author warrants skepticism until it has been vetted by the scholarly community," Perry said in his email. "... Not because it is in any way implausible, but because I'm not sure that the data available can settle such things beyond reasonable doubt (computer aided authorship attribution studies can be tricky to assess unless you know a lot about the nature of the data being fed to the machine and so on)."

And making bold statements, Perry notes, helps sales, making this edition different from others. "If there is confirmation bias at play, you would expect it to work in the direction of disrupting previous ideas about authorship."

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone number is 217-351-5218.