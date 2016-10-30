Jim Dey: Study ranks UI near top in antisemitic attitudes on campus

Administrators like to tout the benefits of attending the University of Illinois by citing its high rankings in a number of important academic fields.

But there's a recent study ranking the UI near the top that they won't be mentioning in its efforts to recruit top students or solicit major contributions.

A study by the Steinhardt Social Research Institute at Brandeis University reports the UI ranks near the top in terms of a campus atmosphere of antisemitism and anti-Israel attitudes.

The study cited Northwestern University in Evanston and "many of the schools in the University of California system as 'hotspots' where the majority of Jewish students perceive a hostile environment toward Israel and over one quarter perceive a general environment of hostility toward Jews on their campus."

The study places the UI in a different category.

"At Wisconsin, Rutgers and Illinois, hostility towards Jews and antisemitic harassment are relatively high but do not seem to be highly connected to criticism of Israel," the study states.

It indicated antisemitism at the UI stems from "more traditional antisemitic stereotypes and tropes, rather than criticism of Israel's politics."

The 40-page study — "Hotspots of Antisemitism and Anti-Israel Sentiment on US Campuses" — was conducted earlier this year. It surveyed attitudes of Jewish students on 50 U.S. campuses that were selected "based on the estimated size of the campus Jewish population, geographic diversity, public/private status, selectivity and prior evidence of high levels of anti-Israel hostility or antisemitism."

More than 4,000 students responded to the survey.

While some schools posed definite problems in terms of the antisemitic attitudes, students at other schools — Washington University, Tulane, Syracuse and the University of Miami — reported little to no anti-Jewish attitudes.

"The depressing portraits that these students paint for their Jewish peers is characteristic of the broader Jewish community's widespread concern about increased antisemitism and anti-Zionism on U.S. campuses related to the rise of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement," the report states.

The BDS effort, which is big on a number of college campuses, is a global campaign to place economic and political pressure on Israel. Its goals include ending Israel's occupation of disputed territories that include the Golan Heights.

Among the academic groups supporting BDS is the American Studies Association, which is headed by former UI Professor Robert Warrior.

The survey also linked pro-Palestinian campus activism with hostile attitudes, stating that "one of the strongest predictors of perceiving a hostile climate ... is the presence of an active Students for Justice in Palestine group on campus."

The UI has a chapter, which held a protest Friday in front of the Alma Mater.

"Participants will learn about the issues of border violence, police brutality, transnational labor movements, and settler-colonialism. ... We ask participants to wear all black and/or activist related attire," an announcement promoting the event stated.

The Brandeis study posed a variety of questions about a hostile campus environment toward Israel, hearing hostile remarks toward Israel, students being blamed for the actions of Israel's government because they are Jewish and student discomfort about expressing opinions about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

Regarding more individual experiences, the survey asked students about their perception of a hostile environment for Jewish students, individual experiences with antisemitic insults or harassment and the types of antisemitic incidents they witnessed or experienced.

The study indicated that 47 percent of the UI Jewish students somewhat agreed, agreed or strongly agreed that there is a hostile campus environment toward Israel. That compared with 48 percent at Michigan and 70 percent at Northwestern.

Sixty-two percent of Jewish UI students said they have heard hostile remarks toward Israel from fellow students or faculty, staff members and administrators. That compared with 73 percent at Michigan and 82 percent at Northwestern.

Twenty-one percent of those surveyed at the UI said they are frequently or occasionally blamed for the actions of the Israel government because they are Jewish. That compared with 26 percent at Michigan and 41 percent at Northwestern.

Northwestern finished at the top of all three of those rankings.

But Illinois scored higher than Northwestern on the question of perceived hostility toward Jews on campus, finishing No. 3 behind UCLA and CUNY-Brooklyn.

Thirty-five percent of the UI Jewish students who were surveyed somewhat agreed, agreed or strongly agreed that there is a hostile campus environment. It was 43 percent at UCLA and 41 percent at CUNY-Brooklyn.

"Although Illinois was perceived to have one of the most hostile environments toward Jews among the schools we studied, it was not perceived to have a particularly hostile attitude toward Israel," the report states.

The study measured attitudes by asking if Jewish students were told Jews have too much power, exploit the Holocaust or are told Israelis act like Nazis.

"At Illinois, where perceived hostility to Israel was much lower, only 7 percent reported hearing 'Israelis behave like Nazis,'" the study reports.

The Brandeis study reported that "the most Jewishly engaged students, including those who are more closely connected to Israel, are the most likely to perceive hostility to Jews and Israel on their campus." It also said that "even at schools where hostility toward Jews and Israel are high, this does not dominate the lives of Jewish students."

"Jewish respondents still tend to consider concerns over race and diversity, cost, student life, and safety and violence more 'pressing' campus issues than Israel or Jews," the report states.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.