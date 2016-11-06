John Foreman: The lesser of two evils

In a presidential campaign characterized by unprecedented firsts, I've noticed yet another.

It somehow seems impolite, this time, to ask someone who they want to be president, rather like asking if they might have a sexually transmitted disease or whether insanity runs in their family. People just don't talk about these things.

The presidential election only comes up in conversation when people lament it, each reference then greeted by low groans and the slow shaking of heads. People choose their undertakers with greater enthusiasm.

So I will cast my ballot Tuesday in solidarity with the vast majority of the American electorate and quietly in favor of the candidate we fervently hope the lesser of two evils. In a poll taken midway through the campaign, only 2 percent of American voters said they were happy with their choices for president. I wonder if the number has gone down since.

For me, this is not entirely unfamiliar ground. It's hard to remember the last time I went to the polls in full-throated support of a potential president. I generally vote for the one I fear the least. But even by that standard, this is not that easy a choice. Between the two, the major party candidates share almost every known character defect. Moreover, I dislike the policy positions of one and distrust the policy positions of the other.

But I'll cast my ballot for Trump — not because I like him; I don't — simply because I fear him less. I understand if you feel differently. Trump is rude, crude and narcissistic. He embarrasses me. If he wins, you may torment me incessantly for the next four years. If he loses, I suggest you simply take cover.

Through the thicket of the long Republican primary, I remained firmly on the Never Trump ticket, shifting my preference from one alternative to another as each fell before his unlikely groundswell. I could understand the appeal of an outsider, of a change-agent and of any candidate — finally — who doesn't mince every word. But Trump?

Still, no one votes for candidates as an endorsement of their flaws, in the same way we don't choose spouses because we like that they bite their fingernails or drink a little too much. We reconcile ourselves in spite of the defects and hope for the best.

So count me in the camp of writer Clyde Wilson, who observed in the Chronicles of American Culture that those focusing on the deficiencies of Trump are like "survivors of the Titanic complaining about accommodations in the lifeboats."

Trump speaks bluntly and says things that sound stupid. Hillary does things that seem stupid and lies about them later.

And if we accept that Hillary isn't stupid, it becomes hard to avoid concluding she is not only dishonest, but actively corrupt — obsessed with seeking private gain at the expense of the public trust. She is the only major political candidate to seek the office of president while under investigation by the FBI, where the director already has denounced her recklessness in the handling of classified material while secretary of state.

Absent friends in the departments of state and justice to protect her, we may yet learn how she and her husband left the White House "dead broke" (in her words) and emerged a decade with a net worth in the hundreds of millions.

She is yet to directly address the uncomfortable truth that foreign governments poured millions into her family foundation in apparent exchange for access to her state department. So what policy concessions might await those who lavished exorbitant speaking fees on her and her husband if not a similar quid pro quo?

And we now know her team has employed campaign dirty tricks of a sort that would make even Richard Nixon blush.

Trump's boorishness suddenly seems tame by comparison.

Frankly, I wouldn't invite either over to the house for dinner. But if Trump were coming, I wouldn't feel the need to count the silverware when he left.

He's no conservative. I'm still not even entirely sure he's a Republican, and his ability to serve effectively as president is a complete unknown. But I guess I'll take my chances with what we don't know about Trump over what we do know about Clinton.

He is sure to make more acceptable appointments to the Supreme Court, presumably judges who will respect the constitution and its amendments without need to rewrite either. Clinton has denounced the court's re-affirmations of the First and Second Amendments and embraced her predecessor's extra-legal expansions of the executive order.

It's an ominous portent for constitutional governance, and it seals the deal on an unpalatable choice for me — the lesser of the evils.

###

I have considerably more confidence in the votes I'll cast at the bottom of the ballot. There aren't many real choices between candidates — thanks in part to Illinois' gerrymandered ballots — but some important (and expensive) ballot questions await.

Without exception, "yes" votes promise more government at higher cost. We need neither.

Unit 4 schools are seeking an enormous increase in property taxes for new construction — some justified, some far from necessary. I support upgrading Central High School, but I can't support this plan until the price tag is brought under control.

Champaign County wants an increase in sales taxes and makes no real commitments on how the money will be used, although changes in the jail seem likely.

"Give us more money," they're saying, "then we'll figure out some of these problems."

Not one, but two, referenda ask how the county's administrative functions should be handled. Each seems ultimately destined to increase the size and price of government. The worst, a county executive, will result in major costs for a county that struggles to pay its bills now.

And a state ballot question seeks an absurd constitutional amendment to prevent the legislature from using road funds for other purposes, a power the legislature already has anytime it chooses to use it. If approved, the measure will place even more pressure on the state's ability to fund all other needs, including education.

The proposition reads like apple pie, but the apples are poison for taxpayers already certain to be pressured for an increase in state income taxes this fall.

Other local agencies, like the MTD, are talking about more taxes as well. Collectively, all these proposals threaten to strangle taxpayers whose incomes can't keep pace with the rapacious appetites of government.

Those evils are clear.

John Foreman is the president of The News-Gazette Inc. His email address is jforeman@news-gazette.com.