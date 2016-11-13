Dan Corkery: Trump: Hair today, gone in four years?

Photo by: Provided Milt Priggee Image

Small hands. Ample girth. A creepy smile or game-face frown framed by flabby jowls. And of course, the hair.

Yellow? Orange?

"I'm feeling the pressure to do it more orange," cartoonist Daryl Cagle admitted, as we talked about President-elect Donald Trump and the world of illustrated opinions.

If, as I suspect, Trump doesn't appreciate being lampooned, he ought to skip the editorial pages. Being president means being caricature-in-chief.

Since the real-estate mogul entered the presidential race, editorial artists have had a year and a half to perfect their Donald look.

And the hair's the thing.

Massive comb-over, sometimes shaped like a pageant queen, the United States or a tsunami. The stringy pompadour on Lady Liberty's torch, planet Earth and Hitler.

We all get the message, which is the editorial artist's job — to convey an opinion in an instant.

"You see general trends develop over time with a new president," said Cagle, publisher of Cagle.com, a trove of cartoons from around the world.

Jimmy Carter became shorter. Richard Nixon had a curved, Pinocchio-like nose. Reagan, rumbled cheeks.

"Both President George W. Bush and President Obama got huge ears," he said. "And it got to the point where if you didn't draw them with huge ears, it didn't look like it was a correct cartoon about them — even though their ears were not anything unusual."

Like birds on a wire, artists tend to do the same thing.

"In the old days before the internet, everybody would think their local cartoonist was a genius because they weren't seeing the cartoonists around the world who were drawing the same thing at the same time," Cagle said. "Now that we all see it, we've got a plague of Trump monsters. Put Trump hair on every monument. It's a parade of sameness."

Just as variety is a bold spice, cartoons of the same flavor become tiresome.

"My fear is that we're in for four years of repetitive Trump monsters," said Cagle, whose syndicated cartoon service would benefit from new issues and images.

Cagle is in an enviable position — he serves no other master than himself: "I draw when I want and what I want." But he knows about the pressure of daily news production, having worked for the then-Honolulu Advertiser, Slate.com and MSNBC.com. When Comcast bought up NBC Universal, he and others got canned.

While his syndicate is a going concern, his website — Cagle.com — faces trouble. He says he may have to shut down the site, which has been become the target of international hackers.

"Our audience has been diminished by the hacker attacks," he said. "We're convinced they are all state actors."

His site is blocked in Pakistan and Iran: "Despots don't have a sense of humor."

We'll see if Trump does.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone number is 217-351-5218.