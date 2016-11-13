David Bernthal/Off the Bench: Politics play indirect role in appointing judges

Photo by: John Dixon/The News-Gazette David Bernthal

My first column discussed the structure of the federal and state courts. It pointed out that while the judicial positions in the federal courts were filled by appointment, most of the Illinois judgeships are elected positions. One astute reader, Dave Chang, followed up with an email on this point. He expressed concern regarding election of judges. As Dave put it "I can't wrap my mind around the thinking that the common man on the street (and that includes Dave according to his email) would know what makes for a good judge during elections."

Dave has put his finger on a topic that was hotly debated when I was a young lawyer. While the heat has gone down, the process by which judges are chosen remains an important topic. Judges serving in the federal courts are appointed, not elected. Those who have life tenure are nominated by the president and must be confirmed by the Senate. Perhaps the Framers of the Constitution had the same concern that Dave expressed. Maybe they wanted judges to be removed from politics.

Nevertheless, politics does play an indirect role in the appointment of judges under Article III of the United States Constitution. Although there are always some exceptions, Republican presidents tend to pick people with connections to their party while Democratic presidents favor people with ties to their party.

We also see political impact in the confirmation process when the Senate majority is held by the party opposite that of the president. In some instances, nominees have been rejected and in others a nomination has been withdrawn when it appears that the nominee will not be confirmed. Currently, a vacancy exists on our Supreme Court. While President Obama has nominated an individual, it is apparent that no hearing will take place before the inauguration. The court is left to function with an even number of justices (which can affect outcomes since a tie vote leaves the ruling of the lower court in place) until the new president takes over the Oval Office. At that point a nomination can be made and the confirmation process can begin.

In contrast,the judges of the Illinois courts (with the exception of the associate circuit judges) are selected by the voters. Although vacant positions can be filled by appointment, the person chosen serves until the next general election at which time the voters determine who will serve.

The concerns mentioned by Dave Chang earlier in this column have been raised by others, yet the manner of choosing judges in Illinois remains the same. Perhaps this is due to the reluctance of citizens to give up the opportunity to select people who have significant power. After all, in a democracy people value the right to choose public officials. The selection of judges by other elected office holders is too much for some to accept.

Some who question the wisdom of electing judges point out what they consider flaws. Campaign financing is a matter of concern. Even when judicial candidates insulate themselves from the details of the contributions, the sometimes skeptical public wonders if financial support will influence decisions on the bench. The expense and challenges of campaigning for office can discourage capable people from running. False issues can find their way into a judicial race. Other than promising to stay current with developments in the law, be ethical, diligent and treat people with respect, what can a candidate pledge? Pledging to cut taxes or raise them "on the rich" might be common in other races but would be misleading in a judicial campaign. Similarly, promising to favor a particular subset of society might gain popularity with members of that group but would clearly show that the candidate could not be trusted to be impartial.

Both mechanisms have strengths as well as weaknesses. It appears highly unlikely that the current procedures will be changed in the foreseeable future. As citizens we shall have to be careful in selecting those who choose our federal judges for us. Regarding Illinois judges, we shall have to do our best to learn about the candidates through the various means available. As an example, the Illinois State Bar Association conducts polling of candidates. The results can help inform voters. How a sitting judge or practicing lawyer is viewed by his or her fellow judges and lawyers should not dictate a decision but should help make it an informed one.

I want to thank Dave Chang for leading me to this issue and for his permission to use his name in writing this column.

David Bernthal, who lives in Mahomet, is a retired 21-year federal magistrate and before that an eight-year associate circuit judge in Vermilion County. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.