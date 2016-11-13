Jim Dey: 'Schock'ing indictment targets another Illinois pol

"Who knows who will retire, quit or be indicted?"

Former U.S. Rep. Aaron Schock of Peoria was laughing when he discussed the factors that could affect his political future. The 35-year-old onetime Boy Wonder of Illinois politics isn't laughing now that he's been indicted by a federal grand jury on finance-related crimes.

"I simply cannot believe it has come to this," Schock said Thursday after federal prosecutors in Springfield released a 52-page indictment alleging theft of government funds, wire fraud, false statements, falsification of filings with the Federal Election Commission and income-tax evasion.

Alerted to the news that federal prosecutors planned to release the indictment, Schock and his Washington-based lawyer, George Terwilliger, launched a public-relations offensive to blunt the bad news.

"I intend to not only prove these allegations false, but in the process, expose this investigation for what it was," said Schock, who indicated that any mistakes were "honest" ones.

"No one intended to break any law," said Schock, who now works in real estate and divides his time between Peoria and Los Angeles.

For his part, Terwilliger conceded the indictment looks bad but argued the "allegations ... are a contrived fiction."

It's typical for indicted politicians and their lawyers to protest charges against them. Frequently, it's the noisy prelude to a negotiated guilty plea.

If the case goes to trial, it will be in Peoria, where Schock made his reputation as a political shooting star who shone brightly and burned out quickly.

While an undergraduate at Bradley University, the 19-year-old Schock waged a write-in campaign to win election to the Peoria school board. At 23, he was selected by his colleagues to be board president.

In 2004, the precocious Republican ran for the Illinois House, ousting by roughly 200 votes a veteran Democrat in a district gerrymandered to elect Democrats.

Two years later, Schock crushed Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's effort to deny him re-election, establishing himself as a politician to watch.

A Republican who proved to be popular with a heavily Democratic constituency, Schock looked mature beyond his years. When a U.S. House seat opened up in 2008, Schock ran, easily won and started planning his rise in Congress. He established a reputation as a hard worker and a prolific fundraiser and soon won a seat on the prestigious Ways & Means Committee, the powerful tax-writing tribunal.

At the same time, Schock pursued a rock-star image that he said was designed to appeal to those who traditionally don't pay attention to politicians. Flashing impressive abs, he posed shirtless on the cover of a Men's Health magazine, appeared on a cooking-related television show and made a point of being where the action was.

But Schock apparently made powerful enemies who plotted his demise. The bottom fell out of his political career in early 2015, following a series of news reports that raised questions about his handling of public funds.

The source of those highly detailed document dumps has never been publicly identified. But it is clear that someone went to a lot of trouble to look into Schock's activities and pass that information on to multiple media outlets. Rather than fight to hold his congressional seat, Schock resigned in March 2015.

The federal indictment builds on those news accounts. It outlines in stunning detail how Schock allegedly underwrote his lavish lifestyle with money from three campaign funds and the U.S. Treasury. It suggests he was as interested in feathering his own financial nest as he was in his political career.

The government alleges that Schock purchased a 2010 Chevrolet Tahoe for $56,483 and "repeatedly" submitted "false and fraudulent mileage reimbursement claims" that covered his monthly payment of $1,134. All told, the indictment alleges, mileage claims "substantially exceeded the overall total number of miles the vehicle was actually driven."

Between 2008 and 2014, Schock was reimbursed $138,663 by the government and his campaign committees.

The indictment alleges that Schock subsequently purchased a 2015 Chevy Tahoe for $73,896 with campaign funds, put the car's title in his own name and "made no effort to reimburse" his campaign fund.

The indictment further alleges that Schock purchased $29,021 in camera equipment and submitted a "false invoice" for reimbursement of "multimedia services."

Other allegations involve Schock seeking reimbursement to cover personal entertainment excursions, including a November 2014 trip to a Chicago Bears game, and private travel.

Most unusually, the indictment outlines a private Schock business. He allegedly used campaign funds to purchase tickets to sporting events, like the World Series and Super Bowl. Then, he allegedly resold them for a profit to ticket brokers, failing to reimburse his campaign funds and pay income tax on the profits.

For instance, in 2013 Schock purchased 24 World Series tickets for $6,200, sold them for $9,825 and made a $3,625 profit.

The indictment charges that Schock bought and sold tickets with campaign funds between 2009 and 2013. But his profit allegedly was much bigger than just the difference between the price paid and the price sold because Schock didn't reimburse his campaign committees.

The indictment goes in great detail involving other allegedly improper expenditures, including inappropriate costs for a "Downton Abbey"-style redecoration of his congressional office, an improper bonus paid to a staff member to whom he owed personal rent money and misuse of his government travel card.

The indictment even alleges that Schock continued his improprieties even after resigning from Congress.

"As one example, he used (Schock for Congress campaign funds) to pay for various expenses while he attended the American Country Music Awards in Dallas, Texas, in April 2015, less than one month following his resignation," the indictment states.

Despite Schock's public display of confidence, that's a lot to explain away.

He complained bitterly that investigators "poked, prodded and probed every aspect of my professional, political and personal life," suggested he is the target of a political prosecution and "sadly concluded that our federal justice system is broken and too often driven by politics instead of facts."

But the indictment contains a lot of alleged "facts" that suggest Schock, like many prominent politicians before him, was seduced by the temptations of easy access to money and sowed the seeds of his own demise.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-351-5369.