Kacich: Trump support hard to detect close to home

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Students stand in line while waiting to vote in the lower level at the Illini Union in Urbana on Tuesday November 8, 2016.

Got a question for Tom? Ask it here

It's said that there's never been a presidential candidate like Donald Trump. Champaign County Republicans have to be hoping that that's true in the future as well.

There may never be a Republican presidential candidate as bad as Trump, at least in this county.

Presidential candidates are supposed to have coattails — the ability to sometimes carry down-ballot candidates to victory. But in Champaign-Urbana, Trump was a burden they had to overcome.

In precinct after precinct, he got among the lowest, if not the lowest vote total of all Republican candidates.

And his raw vote totals in both cities were abysmal: the lowest in more than 40 years in both Champaign and Urbana.

Countywide, he got only 36.55 percent of the vote, the lowest percentage for a Republican candidate since George H.W. Bush received 35.6 percent in 1992 — and Bush had Ross Perot drawing 18 percent of the vote that year.

Republicans are grateful that Trump didn't damage the party enough to drag down countywide candidates like Auditor John Farney, who won by just 131 votes, actually performing worse than he did in his first campaign four years ago.

And county recorder candidate Mark Shelden won by only 1,719 votes. Four years ago, his predecessor, Barb Frasca, won by more than 11,000.

"J.J. (Farney) and I look at this and we wonder, how did we win?" Shelden said Tuesday.

In the city of Champaign, until recently only marginally Democratic in presidential years, Hillary Clinton defeated Trump by a more than a 7-to-3 margin: 23,191 votes to 8,698.

Trump's vote total in Champaign County's largest city was the worst for any Republican presidential candidate since before 1972 — even though the city has gained more than 20,000 residents in that time.

In Urbana, long a Democratic stronghold, the split was more than 4-to-1: 12,693 for Clinton to 2,923 for Trump.

Together, the cities gave Clinton 35,884 votes to 11,621 for Trump — a 75 percent/25 percent split when just the votes for the two major party candidates are figured.

While Clinton almost always was the leading vote-getter among Democrats in Champaign-Urbana precincts, Trump never was.

Republican state comptroller candidate Leslie Munger prevailed in eight Champaign precincts, and she and every other Republican candidate scored more votes than Trump.

For example, in City of Champaign 24 (which voted at the Good Shepherd Lutheran Church on South Prospect Avenue), Trump got 428 votes. The next-lowest sum for a Republican candidate was state's attorney candidate George Vargas' 487. The highest (in a contested race) was Coroner Duane Northrup's 756 — the coroner candidate got 328 more votes than the presidential candidate.

Most of the rest of Champaign County mirrored those other parts of rural America where Trump won. In suburban and rural areas of the county, Trump unofficially had 21,614 votes to 13,810 for Clinton.

In seven precincts that take in the village of Rantoul, for example, Trump had 2,099 votes to 1,970 for Clinton.

Still, he attracted fewer votes there than other Republican candidates: Northrup, 2,665; Shelden, 2,454; Farney, 2,380; Munger, 2,245; U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, 2,161.

And his total was less than Mitt Romney (2,132) in 2012, John McCain (2,193) in 2008 and George W. Bush (2,859) in 2004.

Even in the most Republican precinct in the county — Stanton, which votes at the Stanton Township Building outside of St. Joseph — Trump wasn't the leading vote-getter. His 249 votes there were less than Northrup's 258, Munger's (and Farney's) 255 and Kirk's 252.

Not the same since '84

Urbana has voted Democratic in presidential elections for more than 40 years, dating back to 1972 when George McGovern drew 7,555 votes in the county seat to 6,104 for President Richard Nixon.

That was the first one where 18-year-olds — including college students at the University of Illinois — had the right to vote.

Champaign stayed in the Republican column for four presidential elections after the voting-age change: 1972 through 1984. But after Ronald Reagan left the White House and in every presidential election since, it has gone Democratic. And with increasing numbers.

The Republican vote in Champaign peaked in 1984 with the Reagan win over Walter Mondale. Reagan got 13,533 votes, almost 5,000 more than Trump's total last week. Since then, the Republican candidate has averaged 9,991 votes in Champaign, although that number was dampened by Perot's populist candidacies in 1992 and 1996.

Conversely, the Democratic vote in Champaign has soared: from 11,221 for Mondale in 1984 to 20,529 for Barack Obama in 2008 to 23,191 for Clinton this year.

Student voting soars

The UI student vote was back, big-time, this year.

After suffering a dropoff in 2012 — a reduction that Democrats believe cost them the opportunity to win countywide races that year — students turned out in record numbers in the nine almost exclusively student precincts in Champaign-Urbana.

They gave 7,640 votes to Clinton, and 1,603 votes to Trump.

That was up from a 3,018/1,135 split in 2012 for Barack Obama over Mitt Romney.

And it bested the previous record of 5,236 for Obama over 1,314 for John McCain in 2008.

Turnouts in the student precincts this year ranged from 68.7 percent to 55 percent. Countywide, the turnout was 68.58 percent, although like all numbers cited here, that is unofficial. Election results will be certified next Tuesday, said County Clerk Gordy Hulten.

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Wednesdays and Sundays. He can be reached at 217-351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.