Dan Corkery: New light being shed on 'sunshine' vitamin

I met with my doctor on Halloween.

While the treat was that my overall health is good, the tricky part involved a test I didn’t even know about.

I have low vitamin D.

Based on articles I’ve been reading, I’m not alone.

For years, the news about vitamin D — essential for healthy bones — was that too many of us were not getting enough.

One reason: People like me spend most of our day inside, away from sunshine. Our bodies produce a vitamin D precursor whenever our skin is exposed to the sun. Our livers and kidneys do the rest of the work, so the active form of vitamin D can properly absorb calcium from the foods we eat.

Vitamin D occurs naturally in fish (swordfish, salmon, tuna, sardines), beef, liver, eggs and cheese.

Other foods — milk and breakfast cereals, for example — are fortified with vitamin D.

Little or no vitamin D is dangerous, as bones become thin, brittle or soft, leading to diseases such as rickets and osteoporosis.

While the nutrient’s role in healthy bones has been known for nearly a century, more recent research indicates that vitamin D may have other benefits, such as preventing diabetes, high blood pressure, and colon, prostate and breast cancer. On the other hand, there’s other research that casts doubt on those claims.

But is a sizeable portion of the American public low on vitamin D?

A recent article in the New England Journal of Medicine says there’s no pandemic.

According to the authors, medical researchers have been overstating what is a healthy amount of vitamin D in our bodies. The threshold of 20 nanograms per milliliter (some doctors use 30 ng/ml) is based on the government’s recommended dietary allowance of 600 international units of vitamin D (800 IU for those over 70).

The problem with using the RDA standard, the authors say, is that the level is purposely set high. The adequate level of any nutrient varies from person to person, so the Institute of Medicine establishes its recommendations to cover 97 to 98 percent of healthy people.

The estimated average requirement for vitamin D (half need less, half need more) is really 400 IU and 600 IU for those older than 70. Accordingly, the authors report, “approximately half the population has a requirement of 16 ng per milliliter ... or less.”

According to article, less than 6 percent of Americans 1 to 70 are deficient and 13 percent are “at risk.”

The authors say many of us are unnecessarily taking vitamin D supplements.

The Associated Press reported recently that vitamin D blood screening has grown rapidly.

“Under Medicare, there was an 83-fold increase from 2000 to 2010, to 8.7 million tests last year, at $40 apiece,” the AP reported. “It’s Medicare’s fifth most common test, just after cholesterol levels and ahead of blood sugar, urinary tract infections and prostate cancer screening.”

Isn’t the healthy choice to err on the high side?

Perhaps, but consider these factors.

Spending money on unnecessary tests and supplements adds to the overall cost of health care with little or no benefit.

And excessive vitamin D can cause nausea, constipation, kidney stones and other health problems.

Since my vitamin D level is a bit low by any of the above guidelines, I’ll take my supplements as prescribed.

But I anticipate a good discussion at my next appointment.

