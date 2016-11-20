Kacich: For Trump backer, 'it was so surreal'

Photo by: Rick Danzl/The News-Gazette Stephanie Holderfield at her home in Mahomet Thursday November 17, 2016. Image

When the year began Stephanie Holderfield was the state director of the Ben Carson for president campaign and an alternate delegate candidate committed to the retired neurosurgeon.

Carson, however, dropped out of the race 11 days before the Illinois primary in March.

Holderfield quickly shifted direction and eight months later the former Champaign County Board member and onetime candidate for circuit court clerk from Mahomet said she's proud to say she had a small part in electing Donald Trump the president of the United States.

She spent most of the summer and fall on the road in Illinois and Ohio as a paid staffer for the Trump campaign.

And she plans to be out of town again in January.

"I'm actually shopping for a gown to attend the inaugural ball. It's kind of exciting," said Holderfield.

What a whirlwind year it's been for a grandmother who admits to being "over 50" but said "the adrenaline is still flowing strong" enough to withstand back-to-back 18-hour days.

"I pinched myself a few times. It was so surreal," she said. "When anyone would ask me about my year I would tell them that this is my belief system: When God opens the door it's up to us to walk through it. And when we walk through it we just hold his hand in faith.

"That's who I am. That's what I did much of the time because there were times when I didn't know where I was going, or in which direction. It was a leap of faith but He leads us if we desire to follow."

Soon after the year began Holderfield said she was in Iowa, working as a volunteer for Carson, even speaking on his behalf at an Iowa caucus meeting. Later she did campaign work for him in South Carolina.

When Carson dropped out of the race Holderfield contemplated supporting Trump.

"When Ben Carson endorsed him (just before the March 15 Illinois primary) — and I felt surely that that was going to happen, I felt confident that they would become friends — I got right behind him," she said. "There were some other Carson staffers who were picked up by the Trump campaign. It was a nice transition."

Holderfield then began campaigning to be selected as an at-large delegate committed to Trump at the Republican convention in Cleveland. That happened, she served on the party's platform committee and while in Cleveland she was interviewed and selected to be state director of the Trump campaign.

In July and August she criss-crossed Illinois, building a team of volunteers, establishing a group of surrogate speakers, doing some of her own speaking at party events for Trump and distributing signs and other campaign material.

"It's a lot of work. It can be hard to arrange any schedule if you have things on your calendar. You have to be flexible," she said.

She worked out of the Champaign County Republican Party headquarters in Champaign.

"It worked well for me — four hours to the top of the state, four hours to the bottom of the state," she said. "I can't speak highly enough of the people who stepped up and worked countless hours in a volunteer capacity."

Demetra Demonte of Pekin, the Republican national committeewoman for Illinois, turned the praise back to Holderfield.

"She is a woman of integrity, a woman who works her heart out. She was asked to join the Trump team in Illinois as its director. And because of all of her hard work they asked her to move to Ohio to help with one of the most important battleground states," Demonte said. "She proved to be exceedingly helpful there and helped with the win in Ohio."

Holderfield and other Trump team members left Illinois on Sept. 27, and she worked as a paid coordinator for Trump in Hamilton County, Ohio (which includes Cincinnati) and didn't return home until Nov. 11. Trump campaign records show that Holderfield was paid $16,153 for the period Sept. 23 through Oct. 19.

"Many of the volunteers in Illinois deployed to Michigan, Wisconsin, Iowa and Indiana," she said. "And I had specific volunteers who wanted to work with me in Ohio. Ohio was so important. In Hamilton County we didn't win but we brought in about 170,000 votes for him."

(Unofficially Trump finished with 42.86 percent of the vote in Hamilton County. Four years earlier Mitt Romney got 46 percent of the vote there).

"We had paid staff there plus we had about 200 to 300 volunteers, people canvassing, knocking on doors, distributing signs, making calls," she said. "We had 250,000 voter contacts there."

All that time away from home — Holderfield estimates she'd been away from Mahomet all but 50 nights this year — paid off.

"It was worth it to me because I felt very strongly that Donald Trump was the candidate to transform America," she said. "And if I didn't believe that with all of my heart I wouldn't have accepted the assignment."

Personally, she said, "I'm in a holding pattern right now. I'm waiting to see what's next."

She's open to serving in the Trump administration.

"If I am given the opportunity, absolutely, I would love to participate," she said.

And she has sky-high hopes for the next four years.

"I think he's going to go at breakneck speed. He's already making good on some of his campaign promises. He's looking at the tax code. I know his tax plan will help grow our economy," she said. "I agree that there are good parts of the Affordable Care Act but it has created many difficulties for individuals and families. I believe Doctor Carson will be involved in making those changes. And I feel very strongly that Donald Trump will fix the mess we have at the veterans administration."

