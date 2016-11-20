Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: Winter in America: Start shoveling

The snow has fallen. The temperature has dropped. The blizzard is here. It’s winter in America. Time to put on our winter coats, gloves, grab a shovel and start digging.

Trump’s platform advocated racism, misogyny, Islamophobia, anti-Semitism and homophobia. Reports from his transition team suggest he is doubling down on bigotry. He has installed Steve Bannon, a guru to the “alt-right,” a euphuism for white nationalism and old-fashioned white supremacy as the senior adviser. Another documented racist, Alabama Sen. Jeff Sessions is a candidate for attorney general or secretary of defense.

During the campaign, Trump incited his followers to harass and intimidate protesters. Predictably, after the election, they unleashed a snowstorm of microaggressions, intimidation and violence against blacks, Muslims, Latinix and LGBTQ persons. Six days after the election, the Southern Poverty Law Center collected 437 incidents of “hateful intimidation and harassment.” Attacks on Muslims (136) and African-Americans (89) accounted for more than half of these incidents. In contrast, SPLC researchers discovered only 20 reports of attacks on Trump supporters.

Responding to the flurry of violence released by his followers in a “60 Minutes” interview that aired Sunday November 13, Trump observed, “I am so saddened to hear that” and ordered, “ I say stop it, if it helps . . . I’ll say it right to the camera — stop it.”

His response reveals much. First, he avoids explaining why the assaults are wrong. Second, it lacks an appeal to reason, it is declarative. It reveals authoritarianism as his default position. It is this habit of mind combined with his impulsiveness, vindictiveness, and bigotry that justify the anti-Trump demonstrations besieging U.S. cities.

It’s winter in America.

How do we extricate ourselves from this snow pile and clear space to survive the whitelash to engage in transformative struggle in pursuit of a path toward a better future?

We need to purge ourselves of illusions and falsehoods.

Black people are not responsible for Trump’s victory. Yes, the overall black vote was down 1 percentage point from its historic high of 13 percent of the total votes cast in 2012. Nonetheless, the Pew Research Center reports 88 percent of blacks voted for Clinton, 8 percent for Trump and 4 percent for third-party candidates. CNN reports 94 percent of black women went for Clinton, 4 percent for Trump, and 2 percent for others; while 80 percent of black men supported Clinton, 13 percent Trump and 7 percent others. The black working class provided Clinton’s strongest support, 95 percent of non-college educated women and 82 percent of similarly situated men voted for her.

Sixty-five percent of Latinix and Asian Americans voted for the Democratic candidate.

Trump’s victory falls on whites. Fifty-eight percent, including 63 and 53 percent of white men and women voted for the fascist. Trump won every age cohort as well as both college-educated and non-college educated whites. College-educated women was the only white demographic he lost.

Trump’s campaign was a white racial project. Antonio Gramsci, a radical Italian social theorist would argue Trump constructed a historic block, built a coalition of white nationalists and supremacists, libertarians, neoconservatives, neoliberals, and isolationists.

Despite encouragement from the Democratic establishment to “be patient,” we must resist Trump’s historic block.

The preservation of the last remnants of American democracy is at stake. Though unevenly enforced, the Bill of Rights has historically provided the space for reformist and transformative struggle. The immediate struggle is to prevent Trump from further eroding the Bill of Rights.

Expect the continued nullification of the 14th Amendment’s equal protection clause and the 1965 Voting Rights Act. From Barry Goldwater through Ronald Reagan to Rand Paul to Jeff Sessions, conservatives have desired the repeal of the 1964 Civil Rights Act. They believe it violates property rights. Expect an effort to repeal it. Traditionally liberal federal agencies will soon be led by reactionaries. Consent decrees imposed upon revanchist police departments, the Equal Rights Amendment, and environmental protections will soon be history.

In addition to reversing the thrust of regulatory agencies, Trump also intends to revitalize repressive apparatuses like the House Committee on Un-American Activities to suppress legal dissent. Expect the undermining of the Constitution’s First, Fourth, Sixth and Eighth amendments.

Digging out of this blizzard requires forging alliances built on reciprocity with all communities dedicated to abolishing white supremacy and imperialism.

Resistance to an accelerating fascism requires primarily using the autonomous space of traditional African-American institutions to take advantage of what W.E.B. Du Bois called “our group strengths.”

The path out of this blizzard also requires that nationally and locally we revitalize black civil institutions, construct new institutions and struggle to ensure that they function on democratic principles, are structured on cooperative values, and to paraphrase Huey P. Newton are organized to ensure our survival pending a third reconstruction.

Get your winter coats, gloves, grab a shovel and start digging.

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and is a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.