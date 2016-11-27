Dan Corkery: Plastics pollution: It'll come out in the wash

Before you add a fleece blanket, a pullover or anything made of synthetic fabrics to your Christmas shopping list, you might want to study up an insidious problem that we don't see.

Microfibers.

Whenever we wash polyester, acrylic or nylon clothing, we are releasing thousands of strands of tiny plastic fibers, which are flushed down the drain with the rest of our household wastewater.

A portion of those microscopic fibers makes it past the various filtering at the wastewater treatment plant and ends up in streams and rivers — and eventually the oceans. Once there, aquatic creatures small and large consume the plastics.

What we send down the drain becomes part of the food chain.

"It's everywhere," said Sarah Zack, an Extension pollution-prevention specialist with the Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant.

Plastics in the environment don't biodegrade but do break down into smaller fragments, joining fibers, pellets and beads in the world's plastic soup.

"It's not going anywhere," Zack said. "Plastic is ubiquitous and long-lasting."

All these bits of plastics — once consumed by crustaceans, fish and mammals — represent two apparent threats: physically, by blocking vital organs, and chemically, by releasing toxins that have been absorbed or attached.

But the extent of the threat to humans is not yet known.

"We need to see studies looking at the ecosystem effects of these plastics, looking at what happens when fish eat fibers," Zack said, "because we have a lot of suspicions and fears about what could happen. But there's not a lot of hard science that I can point to that says when fish eat X, Y happens."

In the last five years, scientists have been finding ample evidence of microfibers in our waters.

In 2011, ecologist Mark Browne, then with the University College Dublin, found high concentrations of plastic fibers along the world's shorelines — especially near sewage treatment plants. The material matched the fibers found in clothing.

Earlier this year, researchers at the University of California at Santa Barbara tested fleece jackets to measure the quantity of microfibers shed when washed. The study, which was funded by the clothingcompany Patagonia, found top-loading washers shake out more fibers than front-loaders, and that older and cheaper (non-Patagonia) garments release more fibers.

In 2013, scientists with Illinois-Indiana Sea Grant went looking in Lake Michigan for microplastics (smaller than 5 millimeters). While they expected to find microbeads, what surprised them were microfibers.

"Fibers weren't really on anyone's radar until that study," Zack said, noting that microfibers represented about 15 percent of the plastics found.

The microfiber story is similar to that of mircobeads — except worse.

Microbeads — the tiny spheres of plastic added to facial scrubs, toothpaste, cosmetics and more — are being phased out. Two years ago, Illinois was the first state to ban them. A year ago, Congress enacted the Microbead-Free Waters Act, which will halt the manufacturing in July.

Shut off the supply, and the problem doesn't get worse.

But how do we halt synthetic fabrics?

Most of us wear clothing made from man-made fibers. We like the look and the feel.Having advantages over cotton and wool, synthetic fabrics hold colors well, don't shrink, are wrinkle-free and wick perspiration.

Their popularity and widespread use make for a vexing problem. So what's a consumer to do?

We can start by taking responsibility, Zack said. A reusable water bottle, instead of continually buying disposable ones. Paper instead of plastic. Washing synthetic clothing less often.

"Little things like that cut down on trash," Zack said, "but it cuts down on those plastics that can ultimately ... end up in the environment."

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 217-351-5218.