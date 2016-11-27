John Foreman: The industry of fake news

"The only problem with the internet is that you can't believe everything you see there." — Abraham Lincoln

Shucks, everybody knows that. (Most of you probably even know that joke.) But it's easy to forget sometimes. And an alarming number of young people, it seems, never really learned it.

Put 2016 in the books as the year the Cubs won the pennant, Trump won the election and we discovered what everyone already knew. The wonderful worldwide web is littered with lies, half-truths and stupid mistakes all masquerading as fact. And it's far easier to believe than it is to investigate.

Someone we know posts something they know on Twitter. Wikipedia reads like a keenly edited reference book. A friend shares a Facebook link that happens to coincide with our own opinion. Your favorite uncle forwards you an email link to "prove" his point. And good ole Google has the final answer to every question one click away, right?

Staying informed is easy, and it's fun to share newfound news with others. Believe me; I know.

But that fellow was simply mistaken in what he tweeted. The Facebook link was phony, and so was the link in the email, all quite unbeknownst to the friend or relative who helpfully shared them. And Google just got it wrong — just this once.

If this is the news that shapes your reality, your world view may be more than a little misshapen.

It's all fake news. And it's more than simply a string of mistakes, although those abound; it's an industry.

It has goals to achieve and money to make. It's good at both, and it's pervasive, right where old Honest Abe warned us it would be. It's also dangerous, poison to a republic that requires an educated citizenry.

This galls people in my line of work, the good ones anyway, like tight blue jeans on tender skin. They work hard to get it right when getting it half right would be easy. They get up early and stay up late; sometimes to the detriment of their bodies — or the detriment of their families. They take risks. According to the International Committee to Protect Journalists, 72 reporters and photographers died last year just trying to get it right.

The Washington Post wrote recently about Charnice Milton, a 27-year-old reporter grabbed as a human shield in a gun fight on the wrong side of the nation's capital.

"Milton wasn't one of the Post's foreign correspondents dodging gunfire in a war zone," wrote columnist Petula Dvorkak. "Nor was she bloodied while trying to interview people during a riot. And she wasn't running toward a deadly tornado while everyone else ran in the other direction. Those are all things real reporters do.

"Milton was at a community meeting late at night to chronicle mundane details about merchant parking and construction projects. Those are kinds of stories just about all real reporters have written at some point in their careers.

"And, like so many of them, Milton was determined to stay until the very end of the meeting so she would not miss a fact. A vote. A Topic. So she got it right for her readers.

"And because she stayed so long, she had to take a late bus, which put her in an unsafe place and led to her death."

Dvorkak contrasted her colleague with two California internet entrepreneurs of about the same age. They make money — far more money than Charnice Milton — inventing fake news for the internet. Paris Wade and Ben Goldman churn out phony stories from their living room couch in Long Beach with the goal of capturing clicks on the internet that can be sold to undiscriminating advertisers eager for eyes.

"THE TRUTH IS OUT! The Media Doesn't Want You To See What Hillary Did After Losing," they wrote.

Remind you of anything you've seen?

What the story — and an accompanying picture, either doctored or run out of context — might actually convey doesn't much matter. Wade manufactured it out of thin air. Once you looked at the page, the advertisers got what they wanted and Wade got paid. If you were intrigued enough to post the link on social media, they were rewarded again.

Goldman and Wade manufacture what is called "click-bait," stories chosen (or in their case, simply invented) for no purpose other than drawing eyes.

Not all click-bait is phony political intrigue. Some are animal stories, oddities, salacious crimes or heart-wrenching tales of human suffering — or human goodness. And they aren't all manufactured by former restaurant workers sitting on their couch. Some may be true. They even may be produced by legitimate news sources. You're left to figure out which are and which aren't — if you care enough to find out.

They're all are major currency in the age of the internet.

Legitimate news media, most operating on scaled back budgets and strained to pursue complicated stories, are increasingly drawn to produce click-bait of their own in competition with a million charlatans.

BuzzFeed, a popular "news" website, recently published research claiming fake news of the presidential campaign outperformed real news in the three months prior to the election. By analyzing engagement on Facebook — likes, shares and such — it found posts by hoax sites and hyper partisan blogs more popular than content from 19 major news organizations. Among the most widely shared posts: Hillary's secret deal with ISIS and Trump's endorsement by the pope, each circulated to millions of readers despite origins on relatively new websites registered in places like the former Yugoslav republic of Macedonia. The motivations may include humor, profit or propaganda, the simple desire to mislead for the advantage of one candidate or the other.

The goal doesn't much matter. What matters is that you are what you eat and you also are what you read. These sites and innumerable others churn out kibble and still dominate the breakfast food aisle for citizens who insist they get their "news" from social media, in particular.

The producer of that story, BuzzFeed, is itself a prolific producer of click-bait, though presumably not of the maliciously manufactured sort. Check out these headlines from its homepage:

"18 Heartbreaking Pictures That Will Make You So, So Sad" or "16 Better Names For Animals"

It's a bit of a cross between the National Enquirer and Readers' Digest.

Lots of fake news comes from companies, masquerading advertising as news stories and published under faint "sponsored" labels in columns of regular news. Researchers at Stanford University were "shocked" that 80 percent of middle school students couldn't tell the difference.

The college's Graduate School of Education spent more than a year evaluating how well students across the country can evaluate online sources of information, asking more than 7,800 students in middle school, high school and college to evaluate the information presented in tweets, comments and articles.

The students' failure to effectively evaluate the credibility of the information was described as "dismaying" and "bleak."

The nation's reader-in-chief offered a bleak response of his own to the entire phenomenon.

"If we are not serious about facts and what's true and what's not — and particularly in an age of social media where so many people are getting their information in sound bites and snippets off their phones — if we can't discriminate between serious arguments and propaganda, then we have problems," said President Barack Obama. "If everything seems to be the same and no distinctions are made we can lose so much of what we've gained in terms of the kind of democratic freedoms and market-based economies and prosperity that we've come to take for granted."

He really said that. Check it out.

John Foreman is the president of The News-Gazette Inc. His email address is jforeman@news-gazette.com.