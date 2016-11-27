Kacich: How much is too much?

Two top Republicans in Champaign County — state Sen. Chapin Rose of Mahomet and County Clerk Gordy Hulten of Champaign — are considering running for the newly created office of county executive in 2018.

And although no Democrats seem too interested in the position yet, it's their party that will have a great deal to say about one critically important aspect of the position: its salary.

Because Democrats control the county board, 12-10, and because the salary of the county executive has to be set by the board before the executive takes office on Dec. 1, 2018, Democrats will call the shots on whether the position is highly paid or whether the salary is relatively miserly.

A couple things worth noting: local Democrats for the most part opposed creating the county executive, which was promoted upfront by the county farm bureau, the chamber of commerce and Sen. Rose.

Also, state law gives little guidance as to the county executive's salary. It says only that the salary "shall be fixed by the (county) board and shall be not less than 1 1/2 times the amount of the compensation to which a member of the board is entitled." That could be a relative pittance since county board members make no more than $3,000 a year. Even the county board chair gets less than $30,000 a year.

If you're looking for a guidepost, there's only one county executive in Illinois and it's in Will County, about three times as large as Champaign County. But Racine County, Wis., is slightly smaller than Champaign County and its county executive was paid almost $104,000 this year.

That could be a lot more than the new county board, which will be seated next month, is willing to pay.

In the meantime Hulten and Rose both profess interest in the job although they say they wouldn't run against each other in a primary election.

"I've been asked to consider it by some colleagues and some county board members. My response to them has been, first of all, that I love what I'm doing here. The last 90 days have been incredibly fun," Hulten said of the time leading up to the election, which his office runs. "I will think about county executive but there's no way I can make a decision until we get through the (consolidated) elections in April.

"It's really early and I will think about it. I appreciate the encouragement."

He said he has talked about the position with Rose "but it's not like he and I are going to run against each other. Chapin and I are old, old friends.

"I don't know that one of us will be the candidate but what I do know is that we're not going to run against each other."

When asked about his interest, Rose laughed and said, "It's way too early to even be having this discussion. Give people a break from the election that just ended.

"I don't know if you've noticed but I'm fairly busy right now with the state of Illinois. I've got too much on my plate as it is."

But he acknowledged discussing running for the position.

"I've had a few people ask me about it but this is way too early to be having this discussion," he said. "It's nice to be thought of. I certainly think that whoever does it can do it in a way that saves the taxpayer's money."

Ammons the elector

State Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana, is one of just 20 Illinoisans who will have a direct role in choosing the next president of the United States.

Although Ammons originally was a supporter of Sen. Bernie Sanders for the Democratic nomination, she said she'll meet with other electors in Springfield on Dec. 19 to vote for Hillary Clinton, who won the popular vote in Illinois.

"I'm honored to represent central Illinois as an electorate. As an elector, I have a two-day training to attend in December and I'm looking

forward to learning more about the electoral process and casting my vote for the candidate Illinois overwhelmingly chose, Secretary Clinton," Ammons said in an emailed statement.

She also said favors reevaluating the use of the electoral college, which is expected to choose Donald Trump for president even though Clinton won the popular vote.

"I understand the frustration that the people are experiencing. It can feel like your vote is being disregarded when one candidate decisively wins the popular vote but does not win the electoral vote," she said. "I agree it is time to review the use and effectiveness of the electoral college."

And on Speaker Michael Madigan ...

Ammons said she'll vote to give Madigan a 17th term as head of the Illinois House.

"If I don't vote for Speaker Madigan, I would be voting to elect the Republican nominee as the Speaker of the House. This is not an acceptable option to me," she said. "The Republican leadership has voted against funding higher education, women's health services, collective bargaining rights, and funding support for the poor and disabled. I do not think leadership with that voting record would be in anyway beneficial for Illinois."

She said that even if she voted for the Republican nominee — likely Minority Leader Jim Durkin of Western Springs — Madigan "would still be reelected. In that situation, I have voted against the Democratic caucus and made it significantly much more difficult for me to accomplish anything for my district in the coming term."

Ammons said that Madigan "has repeatedly and strongly stood against (Gov. Bruce Rauner's) damaging policy proposals and will continue to do so."

"I do not feel now is the time to change the Democratic leadership. We will need every tool we have to protect Illinois families and address the state budget issues," said the Urbana Democrat.

Write-in votes

The way write-in votes are cast and counted has changed a lot in Champaign County in the last 36 years.

It used to be that all write-ins were counted; now only those who officially register as write-in candidates get their votes counted.

In 1980 the county clerk recorded write-in votes for the following people for president: Alexander Haig, Edward Kennedy, Gerald Ford, John Anderson, Walter Cronkite, Rodney Dangerfield. Overall there were only 16 write-in votes for president that year.

Four years later the total increased to 28 and included Ford, Bob Richards (the Olympics pole vaulter who was born in Champaign, attended the UI and is an ordained minister), John Glenn, former Federal Reserve chairman Paul Volcker, the Rev. Jesse Jackson, Margaret Thatcher and former automobile executive Lee Iacocca.

This year there were 1,779 write-in votes for president in the county, although only 695 went to valid candidates.

Among those receiving votes that were not recorded were: Jesus, Joe Maddon (and Kris Bryant for vice president), Theo Epstein, Mike Pence, Michelle Obama, John McCain, Marco Rubio, Mitt Romney, John Kasich, "Crook Number One," and "What has this country come to?"

"And there were multiple votes for both Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren," said Mark Hesse, a technology specialist in the county clerk's office. "One had Sanders for president and Kanye West for vice president."

Tom Kacich is a News-Gazette reporter and columnist. His column appears on Sundays and Wednesdays. He can be reached at 351-5221 or at kacich@news-gazette.com.