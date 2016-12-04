Scott Reeder: Playing by the rules, Trump scores a victory

AMES, Iowa — I remember watching my older brother, Danny, dribbling down the court and me wiggling uncomfortably in the bleachers, starring at my blue Keds and asking: "How do we know who wins?"

Someone patiently explained that the team with the most baskets wins.

I guess that was a good enough explanation for a 4-year-old and that's usually the way things worked out.

But not always.

You see in basketball, a basket can count as one, two or three points. So occasionally the team with the fewest baskets wins.

The same could be said for democracy. Sometimes the candidate who receives the most votes loses.

I was thinking about that Nov. 20 as I sat high in the seats of Hilton Coliseum with two of my college buddies, Doug and Fred. I watched my beloved Iowa State Cyclones set a new all-time school scoring record as they played the Citadel.

Player after player sank 3-point shots quite a distance from the basket.

While it wasn't the case in this particular game, sometimes a team that scores a lot of 3-point shots wins even when they made fewer baskets than their opponents.

That's just the way it works.

I suppose a loser could holler that their team made the most baskets. And most folks would file it away as "interesting but not relevant."

As I noted in last week's column I did not vote for Donald Trump. In fact, I dislike his brand of politics.

But what I do value is the rule of law.

Presidents are elected in this country by the Electoral College, not the popular vote.

Counting Trump, five of the 44 men elected president have lost the popular vote. That's one out of 10 presidents. So, it's hardly an unknown phenomenon in our history.

Hillary Clinton supporters can shout that she won the popular vote by 2 million ballots. I can just shrug and file that away as "interesting but irrelevant."

Like basketball, you play by the rules you have, not the ones you want.

And the Electoral College has been around since the election of George Washington.

It's a provision in the constitution that has always had its critics. In fact, over the history of our country, there have been at least 700 proposed amendments to modify or abolish the Electoral College — more than any other subject of Constitutional reform.

But each one of the provisions has failed.

Each state has as many electors as it does U.S. Senators and members of the U.S. House of Representatives. Since all states have the same number of senators, it gives a slight, but at times significant, added weight to votes from less populated jurisdictions like Wyoming or South Dakota.

The framers of the U.S. Constitution did this because they wanted to ensure that big states didn't dominate smaller states. In fact, the provision granting each state equal representation in the Senate is the only part of the Constitution that can never be amended.

Back in the 1960s, American Basketball Association Commissioner George Mikan, the pioneer of the 3-point field goal, said the 3-pointer would give the smaller player a chance to score more often.

Framers of the constitution were thinking something similar. They wanted to ensure smaller states in the union would continue to have influence so they created the Electoral College.

Those who don't like this arrangement can work to amend the Constitution. Complaining about the system being "rigged" diminishes your cause — and your candidate. Elections have consequences and your candidate lost.

And it's impossible to say who would have won the popular vote if there wasn't an Electoral College because the strategies of both campaigns were predicated not on winning the popular vote but collecting more than 270 electors.

They were playing by the rules that were in place, not the ones they may have wanted.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area and can be reached at ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.