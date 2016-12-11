David Bernthal/Off the Bench: Senior judges critical to courts' ecosystem

My chief goal in writing these columns is to inform readers regarding the systems and processes of both the state of Illinois and the United States courts. Most people have minimal direct contact with the courts. As a result, they may seem mysterious and confusing. The operation of the courts is funded by people who pay taxes. Those taxpayers have the right to be informed regarding the courts they fund.

This week's column will deal with an aspect of the federal system and those who play an important role in it. Imagine a 65-year-old who has worked 20 or more years for an employer and is eligible to retire. Instead of doing so, he or she chooses to continue performing all or some of the duties of the position, receiving the pension he or she has earned but not a paycheck.

Perhaps that is hard to imagine, but in the United States Courts of Appeal and District Courts, such people can be found. They continue to serve the judiciary as senior judges. As a citizen, taxpayer and now retired judge, I hold these men and women in the highest regard.

A person appointed to the federal bench who has sufficient years of service can retire at age 65. In the alternative, that judge can also elect senior status and continue serving. The election creates a vacancy that the president, with confirmation by the Senate, can fill.

A local example will illustrate how this works. In the early 1990s, U.S. District Judge Harold A. Baker became eligible to retire. Instead of leaving to pursue other opportunities, he elected to continue service as a senior judge. This allowed his position to be filled, and Hon. Michael P. McCuskey was chosen to fill it. When McCuskey retired from the federal bench, the position was turned over to the Hon. Colin Bruce, who currently serves as the active judge. Thus, when Baker retires, there will not be another appointment because the position was previously filled.

According to the information I was able to gather (which could be off by a few), in the United States, there are 98 senior judges in the various appellate courts and 439 on the bench in various districts. Some carry a full load while others choose to hear a smaller number of cases. Regardless, collectively, these judges do a significant amount of work that allows the courts to keep up with the caseload.

The contribution made by these judges is critical given the number of vacancies existing throughout the federal judiciary. While the Central District of Illinois is fortunate to be at full strength, other courts are not. According to the most recent information I could track down, there are 81 vacancies in the various district courts. This means about 12 percent of district court positions are vacant. It will be awhile before those positions are filled. The effect on the shorthanded courts is significant but would be much worse if senior judges were not there to pitch in.

In the Central District of Illinois, we are authorized to have four active district judges. As previously noted, none of those positions are vacant. We also have four senior judges. In addition to Baker in Urbana, Judge Richard Mills (whose service to the state and federal systems is now at 50 years) sits in Springfield, while Judge Michael Mihm and Judge Joe Billy McDade are based in Peoria. I suspect we may be the only district in the country with as many senior judges as active judges. I know from personal observation that these are dedicated individuals who turn out an amazing amount of work. Once they do hang up the robe, the effect will be felt throughout the system.

Some readers may be wondering about the cost. The active judges get the salary for the position. That is paid through the annual budgeted funds. There is no second salary paid from those funds. The senior judge receives the annuity through the pension plan into which he or she paid during active service. Thus, there is no "double dipping."

I once asked Baker what motivated him to stay. He told me he loved being a lawyer and he loved being a judge. I guess that makes senior status good for him and the other judges who continue to serve. I know it is great for the judiciary and the people served.

David Bernthal, who lives in Mahomet, is a retired 21-year federal magistrate and before that an eight-year associate circuit judge in Vermilion County. His email is askthejudge1@gmail.com.