Scott Reeder: Praise for Castro is unjustified

SPRINGFIELD — On the afternoon that Fidel Castro's ashes were buried in Cuba, I picked up the phone and called the Illinoisan who may have known him the best — former Gov. George Ryan.

Sixteen years ago, Ryan, along with his wife, Lura Lynn, led a humanitarian trip to the island nation just 90 miles off Florida's shore. I was one of the reporters who covered the trip.

"Fidel Castro was a brutal dictator. He killed a lot of his own people. I knew that before I went to Cuba. And I think that will be his legacy in that country," Ryan said. "I had dinner with him twice while I was down there and I found him to be extremely friendly to me. The only problem was he wouldn't be quiet. He just kept talking and talking and talking. At one point, he started lecturing me on how many calories the Cubans consumed each day and how great things were."

Things were far from great.

During the governor's trip, I broke away from the official delegation and hiked through ordinary neighborhoods and talked to Cubans of all walks of life.

I'll never forget meeting an orthopedic surgeon who had graduated from Oxford University in the 1950s, before Casto's rise to power. Castro froze the compensation for doctors at $60 per month, a rate it remained at for more than 40 years.

Castro said laborers should earn more because doctors are compensated by their profession's prestige.

To support his family, this doctor quit medicine and became a longshoreman. Later, after years of sucking up to the Communist Party, he was allowed to become a cab driver, a coveted position in Cuba because of tips from visiting foreigners.

A lasting impression of my visit to Cuba was this Oxford-trained physician reaching into his pocket and proudly pulling out his taxi medallion. He then asked if I brought any Advil or Tylenol with me because he suffered from arthritis and the shelves of Cuban pharmacies were bare of even the most basic drugs.

I handed him a couple bottles of pills from my suitcase and watched him hobble away.

Several years later, I watched Michael Moore's movie "Sicko," in which he praised the Cuban health care system and condemned the one in the U.S.

Was he visiting a different Cuba than the one I was in?

Any Cuban over the age of 6 had to have a doctor's prescription to drink milk. And basic medicines were in short supply.

Ryan, a pharmacist by training, has similar recollections.

"I visited a hospital and what was supposed to be a medical school. The classroom had microscopes set up that looked like they were from the 1930s. And the windows in the classroom had fallen out. When I walked through the hospital, I saw people smoking, just throwing their butts down on the floor."

Castro's boasts of his nation's health care system were as hollow as his claims of political freedom.

In fact, most Cubans approached their government with a caution that bordered on fear.

Rather than utter Castro's name and risk being overheard, many Cubans I interviewed would simply stroke their chins as if forming an imaginary beard. They would whisper that the government (Castro) had little tolerance for dissent.

In fact, Castro killed tens of thousands.

But that hasn't stopped some of our own nation's most liberal activists from praising him.

The Rev. Jesse Jackson, upon learning of Castro's death, called him a "freedom fighter" and a "poor people's hero."

The dozens of ordinary Cubans I interviewed during my two trips to Cuba spoke of political oppression, not freedom. And most spoke of near-universal poverty for those without connections to the ruling Communist Party.

I guess the only thing folks like Jesse Jackson, Michael Moore and other leftists who praise Castro have in common is that they didn't have to live under his regime.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist.