Dan Corkery: All I want for Christmas is the real story

I don't envy Jack McElroy and Sam Venable.

They are, respectively, editor and columnist with the Knoxville (Tenn.) News Sentinel.

Last week, they co-authored a cringing confession.

Venable's emotional column last Sunday about Santa Claus actor Eric Schmitt-Matzen visiting a terminally ill child in an eastern Tennessee hospital could not be verified. They could not say that his story — of holding a 5-year-old boy as he died — was false or inaccurate, but they could not say that it was true, either.

"Therefore, because the story does not meet the newspaper's standards of verification, we are no longer standing by the veracity of Schmitt-Matzen's account," they concluded.

Ouch.

Having written many corrections on factual errors, I know the professional sting of admitting a mistake. But not errors that made international news.

The News Sentinel says Schmitt-Matzen did not approach the newspaper with his story; another source gave Venable the tip.

After questions arose, the newspaper did more work. Santa's background checked out — but no confirmed facts about the hospital visit "about six weeks ago." No information about the family or the hospital.

Schmitt-Matzen said he promised to protect the identities of the family and the nurse — who called him because the boy was near death and was upset about missing Christmas. Over the last week, the Santa actor has stood by that pledge even while his integrity has been publicly questioned.

WBIR-TV in Knoxville, however, reports that his story is credible. The hospital visit, wife Sharon Schmitt-Matzen said, was in mid-October.

"Schmitt-Matzen told 10 News he had the time wrong and that his wife remembers those things better than he does," the station said.

Further, Schmitt-Matzen showed the TV reporters the cellphone messages from friends about the visit that fit the mid-October timeline.

My reaction is similar to when I was in college and someone would drink too much and barf in the dorm: Yuck. Not touching that. Glad it didn't happen to me.

There's a long, annoying tradition of editors moralizing after massive screw-ups. I'll hold back. All journalists work behind glass walls.

What we do is built on trust.

You, our readers, trust us. Why else would you buy a subscription?

Editors trust reporters. We trust that every word inside those quote marks is exactly what the person said.

Reporters trust their sources. They trust that the source is giving his real name, that he really did witness the accident.

Verification means more, but necessary, work. A reporter calls more than one source. An editor looks up names.

We don't publish obituaries without verification. Same with letters to the editor. Without doing so, we'd eventually have a mess on our hands.

Yet messes find us anyway.

Years ago, a man told one of our photographers — who apparently had never read "Catcher in the Rye" — that his name was "Holden Caulfield."

Retired Executive Editor John Beck said that despite our best efforts, we once published a fake obit. A bitter ex-wife apparently pilfered funeral home stationery.

News-Gazette President John Foreman recalls a story from the late 1970s about a destitute family. Sick kid. Donations needed, which they got after the community read the story. Later, we learned the family pulled this scam in other towns.

In more recent years, I was tasked with untangling a published engagement announcement that included an already-married man. The origin of that one lay in fantasy, not fraud.

Trust, but verify. The proverb, made famous by Ronald Reagan in Cold War, applies well to news writing.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 217-351-5218.