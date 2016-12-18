Jim Dey: Madigan still king, but his crown is tarnished

The S.S. Michael J. Madigan continues to plow through Illinois' stormy waters, warding off the political cannonballs fired its way as if they were spitballs.

But there are signs this aged, previously impregnable political vessel is taking on water, not nearly enough to sink it but enough that Madigan-watchers have noticed that what is now isn't quite what once was.

That's probably won't prevent Illinois House Democrats from re-electing the 74-year-old Madigan to another term as speaker in mid-January.

Speaker for all but two years since 1983, the venerable Madigan, feared by almost all for his ruthlessly prodigious exercise of power, is not quite the man he used to be.

Why?

Thanks to some hardball politics designed by Madigan critics to raise his previous low profile, too many people know who he is.

That's why some members of his House caucus have been reluctant to tell their hometown newspapers they'll support the politically toxic Madigan for another term as speaker.

At the same time, newspaper editorial boards throughout the state, including his hometown Chicago Tribune, have repeatedly targeted Madigan, a Chicago Democrat, as the major impediment to resolving an 18-month budget standoff with Republican Gov. Bruce Rauner.

Compounding those negatives is a 60-minute documentary, produced by the Springfield-based Illinois Policy Institute and televised across the state, that presented an accurate-but-unflattering portrait of how Madigan acquired power and then wealth by combining his vast political influence with business.

Now — heresy of heresies — another House Democrat, Rep. Scott Drury of Highwood, reportedly is considering whether to challenge Madigan for the speakership. The move would deny Democrats all over Illinois their often-stated excuse of voting for Madigan because he's the only candidate.

"I want to understand all the rules of how the nomination works, who can be nominated and how they can be nominated," said Drury. "When I have a thorough understanding of who can put their name forward and who can get by the challenges of voting for them, I'll come to a decision.

In other words, Drury is thinking it over. In Illinois even that halting explanation counts as a rare display of political courage. Because Der Speaker takes no prisoners, even the fact that a challenge is being discussed marks a major change from the past.

December wraps up a year of political discontent for the hard-boiled Madigan, a product of Chicago's machine. Not only has his status-quo approach to taxing and spending been challenged on a policy basis by Republicans, Madigan also has watched as his face became emblematic of failed governance in House races all across the state.

Unaccustomed to losing, Madigan lost four House seats to the GOP in the November election, including that of a valued member of his leadership team, state Rep. John Bradley of Marion.

He'll still maintain a huge House majority — 67 Democrats to 51 Republicans — but not the super-majority he held when Gov. Rauner was sworn into office in January 2015.

(Senate President John Cullerton lost two seats but retained his super-majority — 37 Democrats to 22 Republicans.)

Since then, Rauner and Madigan have, for the most part, been fighting about the state budget and getting nothing done. Illinois has been without a permanent budget since July 2015, sinking even deeper into debt and despair.

It's been a contest of wills, leavened only by a decision to pass a stop-gap budget this past summer to ensure that K-12 public schools opened in the fall. That temporary budget expires Dec. 31.

It's no great surprise that Madigan, who has rejected all the governor's reform proposals, has been unable to bend the stubborn Rauner to his will. The surprise was that Madigan also failed to persuade Senate Democrats to pass the deficit-laden state budget Madigan passed in the House. The Senate refused to even vote on the Madigan budget that carried an estimated $8 billion deficit.

Now Madigan and Rauner are trying again, at least for public purposes. Madigan has indicated he would prefer another stop-gap budget. Rauner has said he'll sign no more temporary budgets, that Illinois must have a permanent budget with business reforms that provide a boost to the state's moribund economy.

Then, of course, there's politics.

Madigan is determined to deny Rauner a second term, and he'll devote much of his energy to electing a Democratic governor in November 2018. Rauner, using his personal wealth to enhance his political influence, is continuing to portray Madigan as what's wrong with the Democrats and what's wrong with the failing state of Illinois.

The Speaker has never been challenged this way before, and it's pretty clear he resents it. Not, of course, that he'll ever let anyone see him sweat. What they'll see is the slightly weakened King Kong of Illinois politics challenge a governor who's as determined to win as Madigan is.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached at jdey@news-gazette.com or 217-3521-5369.