Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: The Peoples Agenda and a black agenda

The direction of the Trump regime is now crystal clear. There is no doubt what his seizure of the presidency portends. The burning questions are, how do we survive and resist the transition to fascism?

Jamala Rodgers leader of the St. Louis-based Organization for Black Struggle observed, "It is now time to dissect the facts of the Trump presidency. It is time to redirect our anger, frustrations and other intense emotions into strategic shovels that will dig us out of the hole that we've dug for ourselves."

Rodgers comment reminds me of a 1930s-era poem by Langston Hughes. In "White Shadows," a polyvocal poem in which two African-Americans discuss strategies for freedom. The first states, "I'm looking for a house/In the world/Where white shadows/Will not fall." To which the second replies, "There is no such house/Dark brother/No such house/At all."

In other words, there are no "safe spaces," only sites of struggle.

How do survive and resist the transition to fascism?

At first the multiracial American people expressed their rage by taking to the streets surrounding Trump Tower and leading protests at his properties across the country. That initial burst of anger is now being supplanted by more sustainable strategies of struggle.

Some like Julie Schweitert Collazo, founder of One Action Every Day, advocate performing micro-actions. Collazo encourages individuals to take small simple actions that they can complete in five to 15 minutes. Such actions include calling elected officials, writing letters, making a financial contribution to social justice organizations or progressive institutes.

Others are pursuing collective responses. Formed after Barack Obama's 2008 electoral victory, Showing Up for Racial Justice is a national network of white activists who through "community organizing, mobilizing and education" seek to activate whites to work in concert with darker peoples to struggle for a just and sustainable world.

Progressive Democratic state attorney generals, state legislatures and mayors are mobilizing to resist Trump's roll-back agenda. California is primed to "be the tip of the spear for state-based resistance to Trump and the Republican party's inhumane vision for our country." Gov. Jerry Brown and newly appointed Attorney General Xavier Becerra have vowed to oppose anticipated Trump regime policies on climate change, organized labor and immigration.

Malcolm X Grassroots Organization is using research on the socioeconomic conditions of blacks in particular cities to create local black political agendas formed from the building of local black united fronts in cities like Jackson, Oakland and Atlanta. Central to this strategy is the organizing of local peoples assemblies as vehicles for "dual power," organizing black communities for survival through maximizing their autonomous governing capacities. The peoples' assemblies combine "participatory democracy, solidarity economy and sustainable development with progressive community organizing and electoral politics."

Locally, state Rep. Carol Ammons took the lead in organizing the Peoples Agenda. About 200 folk met Dec. 11 at the Independent Media Center to craft Champaign-Urbana's resistance to Trump's reactionary tidal wave which is poised to sweep away traditional civil liberties and recently won civil rights. A progressive platform and strategy, the Peoples Agenda seeks to merge micro-actions with disruptive tactics of struggle and electoral politics to produce policy change that betters people's lives.

The Peoples Agenda represents an essential strategy that local progressives should rally around. It should become the site for the strategic vision to build Champaign-Urbana as a progressive oasis and model for local resistance to the fascist footfalls resounding throughout the land.

Yet, the Peoples Agenda is but half of a necessary radical strategy for survival and the preservation of the modicum of democracy still manifest in the U.S.

For the Peoples Agenda to succeed, we will need to forge an alliance between its advocates and activists and those working to build a parallel black political agenda process. The primary focus of the Peoples Agenda appears to be class, the working class and more particularly the white working class. This focus makes a certain kind of sense but while class is at the core of racial oppression, there are aspects of the latter that transcend class and emphasize blackness or perhaps more specifically African-American-ness. This is the realm of discrimination, not exploitation. It operates in what sociologist Eric Olin Wright termed "non-exploitative economic oppression," that is, in exchange rather production, and in culture and ideology.

The route to preventing black lives from getting worse and possibly making black lives better at this moment runs through the intertwining of the parallel processes of building left unity via the Peoples Agenda and building a black united front through an evidence-driven analysis of the state of black Champaign County and the construction of peoples assemblies designed to generate autonomous dual power.

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and is a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.