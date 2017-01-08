Jim Dey: Ruling shifts focus to second Rush hearing

When Champaign County State's Attorney Julia Rietz declared Champaign police Officer Matt Rush to be persona non grata as a trial witness, police Chief Anthony Cobb said he had no choice but to dismiss Rush from the city's 125-member force.

Now that an arbitrator has declared that reason to be in violation of the city's labor contract with the police union, municipal officials are hoping that a second reason they gave for dismissing the officer will be sufficient to sever his ties with the city.

A hearing on the second charge — that Rush showed poor judgment for displaying his badge and weapon while intoxicated at a local bar — begins Jan. 18. The closed hearing will be before a different arbitrator, and Champaign City Attorney Fred Stavins said he expects a decision "within six weeks."

So, for now at least, the city is focusing on its latest setback in a long-standing effort to dismiss the trouble-prone police officer. It has fired him twice, and each time an arbitrator has overturned the decision.

Stavins said the city may appeal the latest ruling, issued by Michigan arbitrator Michael Falvo, via Champaign County Circuit Court.

"I need to get a better read on it," said Stavins, who indicated the city has 90 days to make a decision on whether to pursue an appeal.

Given that timeline, it's possible that the second arbitration case might be decided by then.

If the second arbitration decision upholds the city's decision to fire Rush, it could make last week's ruling moot.

Few officers in local history have received as much negative public attention as Rush, who began working for the city in 2010.

His initial evaluations were positive. Supervisors described him as an "energetic officer" who "makes things happen." He was praised for his "verbal skills" that helped to de-escalate many tense calls on the shift.

"Just shared an elevator ride with Officer Rush and a female he transported to investigations. The young lady, who was in handcuffs, thanked him for the way he was treating her," a deputy chief said in a 2015 email that was included as evidence at the arbitration hearing.

But trouble eventually found Rush. He was suspended twice — for one day in September 2013 and three days in August 2014 — for on-the-job errors.

Rush: 'I did not punch Precious (Jackson) at all'

The first related to the mishandling of a traffic citation.

The second stemmed from his confrontation with a woman arrested during a family melee, Rush being just one of "11 police units at the scene," according to the arbitrator's decision.

Rush said the woman, who was being arrested for domestic violence, "spit directly into my face" and that he put her in a headlock "so that she could not spit at other officers" and struggled to put her into a patrol car.

Supervisors reviewing the arrest faulted Rush for acting unprofessionally and using profanity during his struggle. They said he delivered a knee strike to the woman who was kicking at the officers.

Rush's three-day suspension was for showing a lack of courtesy, mistreating a person in custody and using force.

"He admitted he used profanity and did not act professionally during the encounter," according to the arbitrator's ruling.

It was a third incident, one in which Rush allegedly used excessive force, that prompted Cobb to dismiss him the first time. Rush was among a series of officers called to the suspected arson of a house.

The suspect, Precious Jackson, was gone by the time officers arrived, but Rush later spotted her walking along University Avenue.

When he told her to stop, she cursed at him, continued to walk away and swung at him when he grabbed her from behind. Authorities fault Rush for mistreating the woman, contending that he unnecessarily punched her.

Rush vehemently denied that allegation.

"I've always owned up to my mistakes, and I'm stating emphatically that I did not punch Precious at all. That was me just turning, pinning her to the ground, holding her there so she couldn't continue to scratch my face and she couldn't get away," he said in his defense.

Union: 'Small percentage of citizens' are anti-Rush

Ultimately, the city settled three lawsuits involving Rush, and protesters demanded Rietz prosecute him on criminal charges. After reviewing the cases, she declined, saying there was insufficient evidence. But she said she had sufficient doubts about his credibility that she would no longer use him as a witness in cases prosecuted by her office.

"The well-established persona non grata doctrine is intended to address situations where, as here, an outside party renders a decision that makes a grievance unemployable, even when that person would otherwise be covered by a 'just cause' discipline provision. The city maintained that the application of the persona non grata doctrine requires denial of the grievance," Falvo wrote in his 80-page decision.

The union took the position that "just cause for discipline must be based on the employee's own misconduct rather than what an individual who is not a party to the collective bargaining agreement assumes might occur in future cases."

The police union also alleged that Rietz's action "involves overreaching by a politician in an election year." It contended that her decision was driven by a "small percentage of citizens who have an issue with Officer Rush from media coverage over which he had no control about lawsuit settlements in which he had no say."

Falvo: 'Lawsuits are settled for many reasons'

Ultimately, Falvo found that the confluence of events that resulted Rush's dismissal — the settled lawsuits, the public protests, Rietz's decision not to use him as a witness — raised "fairness" issues and prompted a series of observations.

"Lawsuits are settled for many reasons, including reasons that have nothing to do with whether an officer's actions were justified," he wrote.

"Although the apparently unprecedented scrutiny prompted by community demands revealed some problems, the state's attorney (nor I) have any idea how many other Champaign police officers have been disciplined or reprimanded for similar offenses. I have no idea how many use of force reports would reveal inconsistencies with the video recording it similarly studied," he said.

"Although the state's attorney made clear she would not allow (Rush) to testify, she was not asked (and perhaps has not fully considered) if she would move away from that position if the consequence is turning loose a criminal who poses a threat to the safety of the citizens of Champaign County.

"I do not know the answers to any of those questions, but the answer to whether (Rush's) discipline was administered correctly based on the individual circumstances of this case is 'no,'" he concluded.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.