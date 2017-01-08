Scott Reeder: Stretch yourself in the new year

SPRINGFIELD — Well, it's that time again when we march forward trying to keep those promises we have made for the new year.

In past years, my New Year's resolutions haven't been particularly unusual: to lose weight, read the Bible more or spend more time at the gym.

Usually, by the time I get bogged down trying to decipher Leviticus or standing on a scale and wondering if the earth's gravitational pull has changed, I watch those resolutions fade away.

But this year, I'm pleased to say I'm seeing a 2016 resolution coming to fruition.

I resolved to stretch myself professionally, pull myself out of my comfort zone and try something new.

For the last 30 years, I've identified myself as a "print" journalist. When I went through college and graduate school, it was an "either or" proposition. Either you were a "print" reporter or you were a broadcast "journalist."

And the two endeavors rarely met.

Last year, I decided to delve into a new undertaking. I decided to write a book and to create a series of broadcasts on a murder case I covered when I was a young reporter.

This resolution made 2016 one of the most professionally fulfilling of my life.

On Monday, my broadcasts will become available to the public.

Folks who are interested in listening to the broadcasts can go to Suspectconvictions.com and subscribe. The subscription is free and the broadcast can be downloaded to your cellphone. This is a project I did in partnership with WVIK, the NPR affiliate in Rock Island.

It's a riveting story about a 9-year-old girl who was kidnapped and slain in 1990 and a man who is accused of the crime. After 26 years in prison, he will be retried in May. There are allegations of police misconduct and hidden evidence.

We explore those issues and more.

Gathering information for this series has been an adventure. And I assure you that it will be an adventure for those who listen.

I've found myself interviewing homeless men under overpasses in New Orleans, talking to prison guards in Mississippi, interviewing a secret police informant in Iowa and talking to a grieving mother in Illinois and also a number of hardened criminals who have served time.

I fulfilled my 2016 resolution. I stretched myself. Instead of "just" working as a newspaper reporter, I did broadcasting as well. And I'm writing a book.

Instead of focusing only on the ins and outs of the Illinois statehouse, I examined a personal tragedy and talked to folks I otherwise would never encounter.

I stretched myself.

And my New Year's wish for you is this: stretch yourself, try something new. You'll find it will make for a rewarding 2017.

Scott Reeder is a veteran statehouse journalist. He works as a freelance reporter in the Springfield area and can be reached at ScottReeder1965@gmail.com.