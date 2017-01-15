Dan Corkery: Indiana residents: Just call them Hoosiers

To the Boilermakers of Purdue University.

You're Hoosiers.

To the people of Columbus, Ind., who care more about architecture than sports.

You're Hoosiers.

And to the thousands who fled Illinois for lower taxes and more stable government in Indiana.

You're Hoosiers, too.

The federal government says so.

Last week, the Government Printing Office updated its style manual, striking "Indianian" from the government-approved list of "demonyms" (the name used for the people who live in a particular country, state or city).

I can imagine the long, tedious meetings before the Keepers of the Government Style Manual capitulated.

"We must be consistent!" said the undeviating Mr. Didactic. "If people are Alabamians, Delawareans and New Jerseyans, then Hoosiers must be Indianians!"

"On the other hand," said the versatile Ms. Vernacular, "no one uses 'Indianian.'"

For those unfamiliar with style manuals, they are guidebooks writers refer to when capitalizing words, inserting commas or spelling "Moammar Gadhafi" (according to The Associated Press; "Muammar el-Qaddafi" in the New York Times; "Muammar Gaddafi" at the BBC).

The Chicago Manual of Style and the MLA Style Manual are widely used in scholarly writing. The Bluebook is considered the definitive guide in the legal field.

The University of Illinois has its own, which covers not only writing (lowercase "university" by itself; "UIUC" is non gratus) but also logos and branding (a term that reminds me of cow's hind end).

Most newspapers, including The News-Gazette, rely on the AP Stylebook, which was first published in 1953.

My first exposure was in the late 1970s at the Daily Illini. Back then, I wasn't concerned which spiral-bound version I had; the stylebook didn't change much.

By using it daily, I learned how to spell "adviser" (not "advisor") and what to abbreviate in addresses (St., Ave., Blvd.; "drive" and "road" are always spelled out). I knew the difference between "fewer" (individual items) and "less" (bulk or quantity), "infer" (what you hear) and "imply" (what you say), "include" (partial list) and "comprise" (full list).

FBI, NATO and LSD are acceptable acronyms on all references, but use "Federal Emergency Management Agency" on first reference for FEMA.

Many titles — such as "president" and "pope" — are capitalized only when they precede a person's name. But "first lady" is always down.

In recent years, AP has converted its stylebook into an online app. Good thing. The once-immutable AP Stylebook has been undergoing constant change.

We used to capitalize "internet" and "web." Not anymore.

AP maintains a list of cities that do not require a state name (e.g., New York, Chicago, Los Angeles). Others, such as Des Moines, are followed by their state.

In those instances, the stylebook used to abbreviatemost state names. But because its U.S. stories are being read worldwide, AP recently changed its style to spelling out all states.

We've been ignoring that.

Like many other newspapers, The News-Gazette has its own collection of localisms: "Campustown," "central Illinois," "LeRoy," "Douglass Park," "Michael La Due," "referendums," "TIMES Center" and 800 other entries.

Compiling it was a Hoosier-like slog. You don't know true passion until you've argued over apostrophes and hyphens.

Then there was the twisted reasoning behind "barrow pit," those ponds you see along interstate highways. After enduring years of reader scorn, we quietly changed it "borrow pit" — even though the dirt that is "borrowed" will never be returned.

It's like "Hoosier." It's what we say.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 217-351-5218.