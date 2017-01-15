Sundiata Cha-Jua/Real Talk: The central divide in black America

Unity has long been the cry in black America. In times of crisis, like the present, it becomes a persistent scream. Unity, however, remains elusive and perhaps will continue to be an enduring disappointment.

Afro-America like every nationality is divided along several fault lines, class, ideology, color, gender, generation, and sexuality among them. Perhaps, even more than ideology or belief system, stark differences separate blacks on the most fundamental strategic questions, how should we respond to racial oppression and what path toward liberation? Should we accommodate or resist? Accommodation and resistance represent the fundamental strategic chasm in Afro-America.

By accommodation in African-American politics, I refer to a personal practice and public policy counseling acceptance of the existing arrangement of racial oppression or acceptance of moderate none fundamental adjustment. Its advocates argue that Blacks must adjust their aspirations and goals to white domination. In contrast, resistance is a set of practices and public policy that encourages individual and collective opposition to the prevailing racial order and urges blacks to fight for liberation and social transformation.

While Booker T. Washington is generally associated with the strategy of accommodation, he was not its first advocate, Jupiter Hammon, the first published African-American poet was. However, before the rise of Washington, the most significant proponent of accommodation was Isaiah T. Montgomery.

Montgomery was the son of Benjamin T. Montgomery. The elder Montgomery managed Jefferson Davis' brother, Joseph E. Davis' plantation at Davis Bend, Miss., during slavery and purchased it from him after emancipation for $300,000. Montgomery created an all-black cooperative community at Davis Bend. After he missed a payment, Davis Bend reverted back to the Confederate family in 1876. Fleeing economic depression and racial terrorism, the younger Montgomery purchased land in northwest Mississippi and founded the all-black town of Mound Bayou, Miss., in 1887. Montgomery monopolized power, becoming the mayor and the community's most prominent businessperson.

Montgomery's accommodationist views were widely known. He believed, "The farther you stay away from the white people's politics, the better." Because of his conservative ideology, white supremacists "elected" him the lone African-American delegate to the 1890 Mississippi state constitutional convention. Assigned to the Committee on Elective Franchise, Montgomery argued and voted for an act to limit the vote to literate adult males. Aware that this legislation would effectively disfranchise African-Americans, who composed 57 percent of the state's population, Montgomery justified his betrayal stating, "We had to take the best that we could get."

Commenting on Montgomery's actions, Fredrick Douglass observed, "men like Isaiah Montgomery were they Daniel in the lions' den, would make peace with the lion by allowing it to swallow them."

Douglass' analogy captures the essence of accommodation. It is capitulation, the refusal to fight. It is the constant cant from men and women like Isaiah T. Montgomery that we must adjust to an unjust situation. It is the rationalization of domination and humiliation by claiming it is the best deal available.

Douglass represented the alternative position, resistance.

In 1857, commemorating the 23rd anniversary of emancipation in the British controlled Caribbean Douglass states his philosophy of social change. Analyzing the history of reform and revolution, Douglass observes, "Power concedes nothing without a demand." Therefore according to Douglass, "The limits of tyrants are prescribed by the endurance of those whom they oppress." Thus, he concludes, "If there is no struggle there is no progress."

It is the difference between the philosophies and methods of Isaiah T. Montgomery and Fredrick Douglass that stands as the fundamental divide in Afro-America.

Ideology matters, profoundly. But even it cannot bridge the rift between those whose primary disposition is to accommodate, to rationalize half a loaf as "progress," and to always prefer something to nothing.

The tradition of resistance teaches that there is a point where caution becomes cowardice.

Sometimes "something" or the "best deal available" not only is not an incremental step forward, but instead may constitute a Faustian bargain that cements a new oppressive arrangement. The proposal of the Champaign's Citizens Review working group is such a scheme.

The civilian review board's proposal as presently constituted is such an arrangement. It is not a plan for an independent civilian review board. It lauds the Champaign Police Department's policies and procedures. According to this proposal the problem with police-community relations in Champaign is the deep ignorance of the community and poor communication on the part of the CPD. In this scheme, the CRB members are incorporated into part of the CPD's processes but the police maintain investigative power. The CRB members are restricted to commenting on the "process" of the investigation, not it's substantial findings and the chief of police remains the final arbitrator.

To accept this proposal places one squarely in the tradition of Isaiah T. Montgomery.

In this matter, let the tradition of Douglass be our guiding star!

Sundiata Cha-Jua is a professor of African-American studies and history at the University of Illinois and a member of the North End Breakfast Club. His email is schajua@gmail.com.