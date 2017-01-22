Jim Dey: St. Clair County caught up in another scandal

November's judicial election in St. Clair County, across the Mississippi River from the St. Louis area, was supposed to help clean up the mess in its court system.

But there are limits to the cleansing effects of the casting on ballots. The mess in place before the election has been compounded by events that have occurred after the election.

As a consequence, the upset winner on election night has been sworn into office but is not permitted to handle any judicial functions.

"The court is acting thusly to ensure the safety of the general public, its right to a fair and impartial jurist, and to protect the integrity of the court," Chief judge Andrew Gleeson said in a Jan. 3 order.

Gleeson said the order would remain in place until the issues "are understood and resolved to the court's satisfaction."

That's barely the beginning of the tawdry story that's playing out in the matter of newly elected St. Clair County Circuit Judge Ronald Duebbert.

Duebbert, a veteran Belleville lawyer, is the subject of a criminal investigation for obstruction of justice stemming from a murder probe being conducted by the Major Case Squad.

The link between the judge and the murder case is 20-year-old David Fields, a convicted felon and close friend of the judge.

Fields, who was released from prison on Oct. 24, had been living at the judge's residence until shortly before Duebbert was sworn to his judicial post on Dec. 2.

He is charged with a Dec. 30 home invasion and fatal shooting of 28-year-old Carl Z. Silas of Belleville.

St. Clair County State's Attorney Brendan Kelly sought the appointment of a special prosecutor to handle the case after investigators asked him not just to charge Fields with murder but Duebbert with obstruction.

In asking for a special prosecutor, Kelly said his office is "unable to act on behalf of the People because charges being sought involve suspect that is a circuit judge in the Twentieth Judicial Circuit."

"The evidence in the (Fields case) and warrant application (for Duebbert) are related and intertwined with one another and therefore a conflict of interest exists in both matters," Kelly said.

Judge Gleeson subsequently appointed the Springfield-based State Appellate Prosecutor's office to handle the Fields prosecution and review the Duebbert matter to determine if charges are justified.

State Appellate Prosecutor Patrick Delfino confirmed that his office is reviewing the matters separately but otherwise declined comment because "the case/s is under investigation."

Authorities said witnesses told them two men, one identified as Fields and the other who remains unidentified, broke into an apartment occupied by Mr. Silas and several other people in the early morning hours of Dec. 30.

News accounts quoted the victim's fiancee as saying that during the melee, Fields shot Mr. Silas in the face.

Investigators later spoke to Duebbert about Fields and what he knew about what had happened and whether the two had had any contact around the time of the fatal shooting.

Authorities indicated that Duebbert told investigators that he had had no contact with Fields since about 8 p.m. Dec. 29, about nine hours before police were called to the shooting scene. But authorities said Duebbert's phone revealed that Duebbert texted Fields eight times between 10:33 p.m. and 10:47 p.m. that evening. Fields responded to two of the texts, once at 10:34 p.m. and again at 10:47 p.m.

Beyond that, little else has been revealed about the interactions between Duebbert and investigators.

But Duebbert has said that he has known Fields since Fields was 17 and on his way to prison. Openly gay, Duebbert described Fields as "my friend" and characterized his efforts to assist Fields as motivated by "Christian" generosity. He has denied that there was any sexual relationship involved.

Duebbert ran for the judicial post as a reformer who would help cleanse the local judiciary's tainted reputation. There would have been no office to seek except that three local circuit judges decided, because of past judicial scandals, to evade the retention process by running for election.

The three judges — Chief Judge John Baricevic, Robert LeChien and Robert Haida — submitted resignations for their judicial seats and then filed as Democratic candidates to fill the posts.

They figured it would be easier to get 50.1 percent of the vote in an election rather than the 60 percent approval required to be retained.

Circuit Judge Haida managed to game the system by drawing no Republican opposition in the general election. Judge LeChien barely defeated his Republican opponent by a margin of 51 percent to 49 percent.

But Judge Baricevic narrowly lost to Duebbert, losing by less than 1,000 votes out of more than 180,000 that were cast.

The courts there have been caught up in a series of drug scandals. One judge died of a heroin overdose while another was sentenced to federal prison.

In addition, the courts in St. Clair and Madison counties have marginal reputations as places where politics and trial lawyers exercise undue influence.

It was that image Duebbert campaigned to change. His campaign rhetoric drew so much resentment from fellow judges that only one judge attended his swearing-in ceremony and that was to swear Duebbert in.

