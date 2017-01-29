Dan Corkery: Big Grove survivor cut down for safety

Photo by: Courtesy Mike Brunk The stump of a 176-year-old bur oak tree in Urbana shows two large cracks that had compromised the tree's structural integrity.

Urbana takes its tree seriously, especially the big, old ones that are remnants of Big Grove.

A case in point: a huge bur oak that was recently cut down near the intersection of University Avenue and Race Street.

For those who feared the tree — on a 1.2-acre commercial site up for sale — was removed to make way for a parking lot or a strip mall, relax.

The tree had substantial vertical cracks in its trunk and was a safety hazard.

"I was surprised as everybody else. I didn't know anything about the removal," said Mike Brunk, Urbana's city arborist, who was asked to investigate and examine the trunk.

"There are two cracks, perpendicular to each other, in that trunk that certainly warranted its removal," he said. "We hate to see big trees like that go, especially if there was no good reason, which I think everybody was kind of fired up about. But actually there was good reason for that one."

Brunk believes the cracks resulted from a past lightning strike. Additionally, there was rot in the tree's center, not uncommon for old trees.

"With big, big old oak trees, when you have rot in the center like that down at the base of the tree," he said, "your anchoring system is also compromised."

Worse, one crack extended about an inch from the bark, and others came within 5 to 6 inches. Given the right storm, "the tree would structurally fall apart."

"Bottom line," Brunk said, "the tree removal was justified."

A second bur oak on the property — which is owned by the James Burch estate and is being marketed by the Burch Kiser Real Estate — is apparently fine.

John Kiser, a real-estate broker, declined to discuss the trees and property's status.

According to a public notice, Sarah Burch of Kalamazoo, Mich., the daughter of James W. Burch III who died in October 2013, was the executor of the Burch estate.

Brandon Boys, Urbana's economic development manager, said the property is drawing attention, but he has not heard whether anyone has taken a serious interest yet.

"The tree wasn't cut down for some pending deal," he said.

There's good evidence the tree was part of Big Grove, the 8,000-acre woods where settlers found shelter in the forbidding prairie.

The tree lies within the known boundaries of Big Grove, near its southern end by the Boneyard Creek.

The Saline Branch, which flows south to Urbana and east toward St. Joseph, acted as a barrier against grass fires and allowed Big Grove to flourish.

According to Brunk's count, the tree had 176 growth rings, which date it to 1840. A nearby tree in Leal Park that was cut down in 2015 was dated to 1833.

Champaign County, with Urbana as its county seat, was formed in 1833, though the earliest setters had been living here since 1822.

If the tree was indeed a sapling in 1840, it wasn't surrounded by many people. According to the 1840 census, Champaign County had 1,475 inhabitants. Chicago, the state's largest city then, wasn't much bigger, at 4,470. The state itself had a population of 476,183.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 217-351-5218.