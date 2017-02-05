Dan Corkery: Is it true that fake news is an overblown story?

I just read that the dollar bill will be redesigned, with Barack Obama replacing George Washington.

Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson — you know, the really-good-looking actor and wrestler with the perfect teeth and shaved head — will be running for president in 2020.

And get this: Supreme Court nominee Neil Gorsuch, when he was attending an incredibly expensive Jesuit high school in Washington during the 1980s, founded a club called "Facism Forever."

False 3, Truth 0.

Fake news is all around us.

We might read false or misleading news through a relative's email, from a stranger's Twitter link or, most likely, from a friend's Facebook posting.

Last year's election season seemed to be awash in fake news.

The pope endorses Donald Trump.

Clinton Foundation buys illegal arms worth $137 million.

Celebrity drag queen RuPaul says Trump mistook him for a woman and groped him at a party.

But if fake news is easily found on the internet and quickly promulgated on social media, is it reaching most news consumers? And does it have the power to alter election results?

According to new research, the answer to both questions appears to be "no."

Jacob Nelson, a Ph.D. student in journalism research at Northwestern University, wrote in the Columbia Journalism Review last week that compared with large, mainstream news sites (e.g., New York Times, Fox, CNN, Buzzfeed), fake news sites attract substantially smaller audiences. Examining a year's worth of web traffic, the mainstream news sites attracted 10 times more readers on average than the fake news ones.

Last month, economists Hunt Allcott of New York University and Matthew Gentzkow of Stanford University published "Social Media and Fake News in the 2016 Election."

They looked at how important social media was to voters as a news source (14 percent said it was their "most important" source of election news), how widely false news stories were shared, and how many of those stories people actually remembered and believed (not many).

Their conclusion: "For fake news to have changed the outcome of the election, a single fake article would need to have had the same persuasive effect as 36 television campaign ads."

My take-away: Fake news is an annoying problem, but so far it hasn't defeated healthy skepticism and common sense.

One of the problems in examining fake news is trying to define it. Is it limited to intentionally false reporting, or does it include satire, misleading headlines and sloppy reporting?

"Fake news can be incredibly difficult to define," Nelson told me last week.

The list of "fake news" sites he used in his research was compiled by Melissa Zimdars, a media professor at Merrimack College, and included the Drudge Report. While that site has a political bias, it does not appear to traffic in intentionally false reporting.

In the story examples above, fake news can be intentionally false (pope endorsing Trump), while others are wishful thinking (The Rock running for president) or shallow reporting (Gorsuch founding a facism club).

Investigative sites such as Snopes.com and Politifact.com are good antidotes to all forms of false, misleading and bad reporting.

If fakes news has a limited reach and doesn't appear to be changing many people's opinions, is it harmless?

At some level, it harms. Our republic does not thrive on misinformed voters.

To the readers who visit fake-news sites, "they believe the fake news they are seeing," Nelson said.

"Even if this is a small group of people compared to the rest of the population," he said, "these are people who bought in to a totally false set of stories about how the world is working."

