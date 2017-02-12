Dan Corkery: Public doesn't see glitter of Gold Award

The Boy Scouts of America recently returned to the national conversation.

Unfortunately, not so for the Girl Scouts.

Two week ago, the Boy Scouts opened their membership to transgender boys. That follows a decision in 2013 when the Boy Scouts accepted openly gay boys. In 2015, openly gay adults were allowed to be leaders.

Yet others want the Scouts to expand their membership even further.

Earlier this month, the National Organization for Women called on the Boy Scouts of America to allow girls to join their ranks.

"Women can now hold all combat roles in the military, and women have broken many glass ceilings at the top levels of government, business, academia and entertainment," NOW President Terry O'Neill said in a statement. "It's long past due that girls have equal opportunities in Scouting."

NOW New York President Sonia Ossorio said the U.S. is one of the few countries that doesn't offer co-ed Scouting.

"By enabling young girls and boys to learn formative skills side-by-side, Scouting can best offer empowerment for all young people to develop into confident leaders."

The Boy Scouts say they aren't changing. Co-ed programs do exist in BSA, but the boys-only environment is central to its identity.

NOW's position is a response to an online petition at Change.org started by Sydney Ireland, a 15-year-old New Yorker who wants to join her brother's Boy Scout troop.

Why a Boy Scout instead of a Girl Scout? She wants to be an Eagle Scout.

"The Girl Scouts is great for some people," Sydney told The Associated Press. "But the Boy Scouts should allow everyone in. I want that kind of experience."

If you're familiar with the Girl Scouts, you might find Sydney's remarks misinformed.

Since 1916, the Girl Scouts have had their own pinnacle of Scouting.

The Gold Award, as it is known today. But many people have never heard of it and its antecedents

Originally, the top honor was called the Golden Eagle of Merit, then the Golden Eaglet (1919-1939). For a brief time, it was First Class, then Curved Bar (1940-1963), and then back to First Class (1963-1980).

"The work that goes into the Gold Award is every bit as strenuous as what goes into the Eagle Scout," said CEI Pam Kovacevich of Girls Scouts of Central Illinois. "However, the public perception is that the Eagle Scout is 1) more difficult to get and 2) more prestigious."

She said the entire Girl Scouts organization needs to do a better job of educating the public on the value of the Gold Award.

Margaret Ross, an Urbana High School graduate who earned her Gold Award in 2015, has encountered the same perception problem.

"The Eagle Scout Award is a lot better known," said Ross, who is a junior at Truman State University in Kirksville, Mo.

"It requires a little bit more explanation to get people to understand exactly what it is."

A Girl Scout seeking the Gold Award must find a community issue she cares about.

In Ross' case, she wanted to get more books in the hands of young readers. The result was "Books for Beginners" at Leal School in Urbana.

The Scout — who must complete the work before graduating from high school — is expected to research the topic, assemble a team and design her project so it's "sustainable."

"Once the project has been completed," Kovacevich said, "the girl award recipient also needs to ensure that the project she has begun can be carried on in her absence."

Time commitment is considerable: 80 hours or more.

Top honors aside, girls are better off in Girl Scouts than in Boy Scouts, Kovacevich said. They thrive in the all-girl environment.

"They just find their voices sooner."

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board.