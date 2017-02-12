Jim Dey: Kennedy an immediate contender to take on Rauner

Chicago businessman Christopher Kennedy got the state's political wheels spinning last week when he threw his very big hat into what very well could be a ringing race for governor in 2018.

He's the son of former U.S. Sen. Robert Kennedy, who was assassinated during a 1968 presidential run. President John F. Kennedy, had he lived, would have been Kennedy's uncle, as was the late U.S. Sen. Edward M. Kennedy.

So the Kennedy name is magic in a lot of places, particularly the Democratic Party. That's one of the reasons why Kennedy became an instant contender for the party's nomination to take on Republican incumbent Gov. Bruce Rauner.

But Charles Wheeler, a veteran statehouse reporter who now runs the University of Illinois' Springfield-based public affairs reporting program, urges political handicappers not to get too excited too soon about any of the contenders.

"Obviously, (Kennedy's) got a very well-known name. And he's got the kind of resources that are necessary to run against Rauner," Wheeler said. "But there are too many unknowables at the moment."

In other words, the March 2018 primary is more than a year away, and the general election won't be held until November 2018. That means there's lot of time for things to happen, and political fortunes to rise and fall.

Indeed, one of the issues for which Kennedy was criticizing Rauner is not having a state budget in place. Rauner and the Democratic-controlled Legislature have been at odds for 19 months on budget and government reform issues. But they could work it out, a move that would change the political facts on the campaign ground.

There also are other Democrats interested in getting in the race. Chicago Alderman Ameya Pawar already has announced. Billionaire businessman J.B. Pritzker may enter his name and bulging wallet. Speculations abounds about others' clear interests in running. Who ultimately is in or out won't be clear until the filing period at the end of the year.

Then there is Rauner, a hugely successful businessman who's already contributed $50 million to his campaign fund. He was elected by a narrow margin in 2014, and his tenure has been stormy.

"I think he's very vulnerable," said Mike Lawrence, a former statehouse reporter, one-time aide to former Gov. Jim Edgar and director of the Paul Simon Public Policy Institute at Southern Illinois University in Carbondale.

Democrats dominate Illinois, to the point that Republicans wouldn't hold any statewide offices if Democrats consistently nominate good candidates to oppose them.

As it is now, Rauner is the only Republican holding officeholder statewide, and his election in 2014 was as much related to Democratic Gov. Pat Quinn's shaky tenure and the state's sorry condition as any particular appeal he had for voters.

So Rauner, much like former Republican U.S. Sen. Mark Kirk, is perceived by Democrats as an inconvenient anomaly they, particularly Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, intend to correct so they again can control all the levers of power in Illinois. Madigan, who's always thinking ahead, knows having a Democratic governor in place is crucial for his planned gerrymandering of legislative districts in 2021.

Rauner's best chance to win in 2018 is to reprise his base issue in 2014 — blasting Democratic failures that left the state's finances in a shambles. But Illinois is still failing, a reality that owes much to Rauner's inability to work out a compromise agreement on budget and reform measures with Democratic legislators.

Hence, Kennedy's announcement last week echoed Rauner's 2014 message.

Kennedy said Illinois has "never been in worse shape" and that it needs "fundamental change in state government."

But Kennedy's fundamental change, so far at least, bears little to no resemblance to Rauner's fundamental change.

Like Rauner, he wants to expand Illinois' economy so that all segments of society in all areas of the state can prosper.

In an interview with The News-Gazette, Kennedy cited several factors that are crucial for prosperity that extends to all levels.

"First of all, we need a balanced budget," he said, noting that business craves "stability and predictability" in which to operate.

Of equal importance, Kennedy said, Illinois needs "to invest in higher education research institutions," using them as business incubators that can drive economic expansion.

Kennedy cited the University of Illinois, where he was chairman of the board from 2009 to 2015, Northwestern University in Evanston and Southern Illinois University in Carbondale as entities that can drive economic expansion.

"The most effective thing that's ever been done is to use research institutions in higher education to create new ideas to create new companies to hire people who pay taxes," he said, citing Austin, Texas, Pittsburgh, Boston, and California's Silicon Valley.

A third priority, he said, would require greater spending in K-12 education to ensure graduates are ready for what he called "21st century jobs" or advanced education in community colleges or four-year institutions.

"I think the state needs to take greater responsibility for funding these schools," he said.

Kennedy said too many public school students are being left behind and, as a consequence, are "doomed to a life of economic oppression."

Kennedy said he'd press for a capital bill to finance needed infrastructure improvements, maintained Illinois can attract new business and disputed Gov. Rauner's repeated claims that the state's workers' compensation laws, among other things, are a disincentive to those interested in investing here.

"I know what it takes to get companies to move to Illinois or expand when they get here," he said, contending that issues like workers' compensation laws "just aren't that relevant for business."

Kennedy was particularly critical of Rauner for his role in the budget standoff, blaming him for fallout that includes the failure to fund higher educational institutions like the UI, Eastern Illinois and others. He described denying those institutions resources as akin to "disinvestment," a tactic usually associated with levying sanctions on disfavored countries or institutions.

"Disinvestment is not a tool the governor of Illinois should be using against the people of southern Illinois," he said, specifically referring to SIU-Carbondale's state budget woes.

Kennedy dismissed claims that the Democratic-controlled Legislature is equally responsible for the budget stand-off with Rauner.

He said Rauner "occupies the big chair" and has unwisely focused on economic reforms issued as a condition of passing a budget.

"Gov. Rauner has said a few things are more important than a budget, and it's not true," he said, asserting that the governor has "taken a state budget problem and turned it into statewide budget chaos."

Rauner's position, of course, is that just passing another budget won't solve the state's economic problems and that failing to implement needed reforms will mean the state will continue on in its current debased condition and never prosper.

In attacking Rauner and excusing the Legislature from responsibility for the current budget standoff, Kennedy stood with Speaker Madigan. After Kennedy's announcement, Repubicans moved quickly to link Kennedy with Madigan, charging that a governor aligned with Madigan will mean the continuation of failed business as usual. At the same time, Kennedy is trying to link Rauner with new President Donald Trump, who is hugely unpopular with state Democrats.

In response to that criticism and others from the GOP, Kennedy characterized Rauner as a "petulant child."

Asked how he could characterize Madigan, Kennedy said, "I think he's determined and committed. ... I think he sees himself as protecting working people and protecting people who need help from government."

Kennedy, who was 4 years old when his father was murdered, came to Illinois roughly 30 years ago to manage a family business, Chicago's Merchandise Mart. Over the years, he's been involved in numerous commercial and civil endeavors. Now's he's returning to another family business — politics — and preparing to spread the Kennedy brand of politics and policy to the Land of Lincoln.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.