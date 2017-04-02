Dan Corkery: Looking back on 500 years of divided Christianity

Five hundred years ago, a confident Martin Luther stood outside the church in Wittenberg, Germany, on All Saints Eve.

Only years earlier, he was a man in turmoil.

An Augustinian monk and priest, Luther was pious in his prayers and practices, yet felt unworthy before God.

While a theology professor, his thoughts began to coalesce.

"The righteous shall live by faith," he read in Romans 1:17.

We don't earn salvation, Luther came to understand, but receive it as God's gift.

This was his aha moment, and it would leaven his teaching and preaching — and change Christendom.

Feeling reborn, Luther turned his attention to what he saw as the mistakes of the medieval church.

His first target: the selling of indulgences, to reduce the time loved ones' souls spent in purgatory. The money raised went to Rome to finance the new St. Peter's Basilica.

Outside the Wittenberg church on Oct. 31, 1517, Luther posted his scholarly "Disputation on the Power of Indulgences," commonly known as the "95 Theses."

Among his points: If money can buy less time, why doesn't the pope just empty purgatory? To build St. Peter's, why doesn't the pope use his own money instead of taking from the poor?

If his intent was to stir up the people, he would have written in German, not in Latin (the language of scholars).

Because of the newly invented printing press and an interested public, Luther's bold statements — translated by others — spread rapidly.

"In today's terms, his ideas went viral," Rick Steves, the popular PBS travelogue writer and host, says in his hourlong video that marks the 500th anniversary of the Protestant Reformation.

For those who are unfamiliar with the story or want a refresher, Steves' video is a valuable overview (elca.org/ricksteves).

Steves, himself a Lutheran, squeezes a lot into an hour — including where he sees the Reformation's place in the arc of human progress.

Craig M. Koslofsky, a history professor at the University of Illinois, has a "bummer message" for anyone sentimental about the Reformation and today's world.

"Christianity today is permanently divided," said Koslofsky, whose research includes early modern Europe. "First of all, it's divided between Protestants and Roman Catholics. And then within the Protestant world, there are a million different churches — different denominations within the Protestant world."

Luther sought reform. Europe got revolt instead.

"So in a way, the Reformation was a failure," Koslofsky told me last month as we discussed Luther's relevance today.

Koslofsky looks askance at the idea progressive movements flowed out of the Reformation.

"We want to think that everything we think is good comes from the same place," he said. "So if we like democracy,we're Lutherans, we think Luther encouraged democracy.

"Nothing could be further from the truth. He was a loyal subject of a duke in Saxony, and he believed in hierarchy, order from the top down."

Christians take credit for abolition, he said, but it was non-religious thinkers who first questioned slavery.

He referred to a sweeping statement he heard from a Protestant cleric: Salvation is not for sale. Humans are not for sale. Nature is not for sale.

"Those are wonderful things to believe in," Koslofsky said, "and the last two have nothing to do with the Reformation."

Protestants are not deliberately misinforming. "They really want to believe that," he said, even though "there's no historical connection at all."

"Luther was authoritarian, sexist, a fiery anti-Semitic in his later years," he said. "He was a man in history."

Even though Catholics and Protestants have adopted a gradual detente over the last 50 years, Koslofsky sees other Christians (evangelicals, Baptists, Mormons) not interested in reconciliation.

"Christianity has a history, it's a human history, and one of the results of that history is divided Christianity," he said.

"And that's actually true with all religious traditions."

