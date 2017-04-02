Jim Dey: No mayoral 'boogeyman' behind Danville's pension woes

Danville has a big problem.

Mayor Scott Eisenhauer contends it's the high cost of the city's police and firefighter pensions that are underfunded by $106 million — $55 million-plus for the firefighters and $50 million-plus for the police.

Pat Devaney, a Champaign firefighter and the head of the state firefighters association, disagrees. He argues Danville's problem is the mayor.

Eisenhauer and other city officials have been arguing for months that Danville must cut its operating budget costs because of its growing pension obligations, a nearly $6 million sum in 2016 that he said will grow to $10 million in 2020. One of his cost-cutting recommendations is to reduce the size of the city's 43-member fire department.

Reasonable people can disagree about how and how much to cut. But the nature of the disagreement between Mayor Eisenhauer and the firefighters is a sad reflection of how toxic our political debate sometimes is.

Last week, Devaney authored an op-ed piece in The News-Gazette that represents Exhibit A for the proposition of using emotion and ad hominem attacks in place of fact-laden advocacy.

Citing the mayor's budget proposal, Devaney charged that Mayor Eisenhauer has "contempt" for public safety officers, that Eisenhauer is to blame for the city's 7.2 percent unemployment rate, that rather than encourage economic development, the mayor has "sat back and simply blamed his own employees for the city's economic woes."

That was just the beginning of the mayoral excoriation.

Devaney said Eisenhauer's "latest attack on the city's firefighters thrusts his negligence to new lows," that his "scorn for firefighters threatens the very lives and safety of the people he was elected to serve," that the mayor is "throwing a tantrum" because the city lost an arbitration case in which the city sought to reduce minimum manning requirements, that the mayor's "scheme" to reduce expenditures is numerically flawed and a "fuzzy bargain that puts citizens at risk."

Further, he charged, while the mayor points to a firefighter pension "boogeyman," he is "quietly feathering a comfy retirement nest under the Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund."

"So, mayor, the next time you want to talk about pensions, let's not forget about yours. Based on your performance over nearly 20 years in Danville city government, your own pension is virtually indefensible," Devaney wrote.

(Devaney charged Eisenhauer's pension will be $61,500, "give or take a couple bucks." The mayor produced an IMRF report that indicated he'll receive $23,334 if he retires at 56 and $34,398 if he retires at 61.)

Nowhere in his op-ed did Devaney ever reference any financial facts surrounding Danville's undeniable pension problem. It was simply a personal attack on a mayor who Devaney said has contempt for public safety officers, loafs when he should be working, throws "tantrums" when he doesn't get his way and is squirreling away an undeserved pension fortune.

Is that how our public debate on important issues is to be conducted? Unfortunately, yes.

Maybe it has always been that way — if you don't like the subject under discussion — in this case Danville's pension woes — change it to what a moral reprobate the mayor is for mentioning pensions.

However dubious the tactic, it's effective more often that some people might want to think. Facts are complicated — name-calling and motive-challenging are easy.

Mayor Eisenhauer said he was surprised by the venomous nature of Devaney's full-scale rhetorical attack.

"How awful of a person am I?" he said he asked himself.

Actually, not that awful, he concluded.

Why is that? Because it's impossible to argue with the mathematics surrounding the city's underfunded pensions.

The city doesn't have the money to meet escalating pension contributions, doesn't want to increase property taxes on the city's financially stressed residents and has only one method of minimizing its firefighter pension contributions — reducing the number of firefighters who work for the city.

Here are some numbers to consider.

The city has a 43-member fire department while it has 84 retired firefighters and benefactors drawing benefits from its firefighters pension. (A firefighter is paid $62,500, a lieutenant $69,900, a fire captain $82,900, not including overtime and longevity increases.)

The firefighters' pension fund is 16.7 percent funded while its police pension is 29.9 percent funded.

The city has deposited increased sums in its firefighter pension for almost all of the last 17 years ($923,000 in 2000 up to $3.3 million in 2016) while the funding ratio has decreased from 44 percent to 16 percent. The police pension funding ratio has decreased from 56 percent in 2000 to 29 percent in 2016 even as the city has steadily increased its contributions.

In other words, the more money the city puts in its firefighter and police pensions, the further it falls behind in properly funding them.

Municipal pension systems all across Illinois are in similar financial straits, representing a time bomb that eventually will go off.

"At some point, cities will absolutely reach the breaking point, and Danville will be no except- ion to that," Eisenhauer said.

The mayor said his current plan for the city's new budget is to oversee more than $700,000 in budget cuts across the board. All city departments must reduce expenditures, and that will include the firefighters.

He said the city's firefighters' union is interested in discussing the proposal with city officials. But Eisenhauer said the city police and fire pension issues are "impacting the city as a whole" because it can't fund the costs of both city operations and police and firefighter retirements.

Now that's a problem, not just in Danville but all over Illinois. No amount of name-calling will make it disappear.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.