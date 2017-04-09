Dan Corkery: World War I's echoes 100 years later

Not long after President Donald Trump ordered two U.S. destroyers in the eastern Mediterranean Sea last week to launch 59 Tomahawk missiles at a Syrian air base, some members of Congress and Washington commentators questioned whether the commander in chief had the authority to attack a sovereign nation.

House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi, for example, has asked House Speaker Paul Ryan to call the recessed lower chamber back into session to debate and vote on authorization of military force.

A hundred years ago — on April 6, the same day that Trump gave the green light to bomb the Syrian airfield from which it launched a chemical attack on its own people — President Woodrow Wilson had all the congressional support he needed.

That day in 1917, the U.S. House voted 373—50 to declare war on Germany; the Senate had given its overwhelming approval two days earlier.

The Great War — started nearly three years earlier, sparked by the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand of Austria in Sarajevo — was at a tragic impasse. The Allies (principally Britain, France and Russia) and the Central Powers (Germany, Austria-Hungary and the Ottoman Empire) had suffered millions of casualties, both troops and civilians. So much lost and nothing gained.

Germany, in particular, was in a box. The British blockade was preventing food and raw materials from reaching German ports. Continued shortages would mean starvation and defeat.

The Germans, fighting the Russians on the east and the British and the French on the west, took measures beyond conventional warfare, violating international treaties and agreements.

They used chemical weapons — a point raised in more recent years whenever a despot such as Saddam Hussein or Bashar Assad gassed his own people to put down a rebellion.

The German hardliners had convinced the kaiser that taking extreme measures, such as firing on passenger ships, would bring the war to a swift end.

Wilson — who saw himself as a man of greatness, a peacemaker for the ages — tried repeatedly to bring the warring sides to the negotiation table. The Germans weren't biting. They couldn't trust the Americans, for good reason.

From the start of the war, the United States tended to view the hostilities from Britain's perspective. Wilson's unofficial diplomat, "Colonel" Edward House, had what we would call today a "bromance" with his British counterparts.

Further, U.S. banks were financing the British and French war efforts, while American factories and farms benefited from the rising demand for materiel and grain.

Why should America enter the war? War meant death, while neutrality meant prosperity — a welcomed relief from the 19th century's chasm of wealth and poverty.

Wilson and Congress understood the public was not interested in Europe's war. Reminiscent of Trump's campaign, Wilson won re-election in 1916 on his "America first" platform. "He kept us out of war" was his slogan.

Protected by huge oceans, America a hundred years ago was isolationist because it was largely isolated from the rest of the world.

Trump, on the other hand, faces skeptics who are not so much motivated by isolationism but by weariness from continuous war since 9/11. "What are your intentions in Syria, Mr. President?" We'll see how he answers.

World War I casts its shadow on today's America because the conflict propelled the United States to be a world leader. That we are the world's policeman began with the war's end in 1918.

Trump wants to wall off Mexico. In 1917, American mistrust of its southern neighbor would help sway public opinion. The British shared with the Americans an intercepted telegram from Germany to Mexico, which promised if the U.S. entered the war, Germany would assist Mexico in regaining Texas, New Mexico and Arizona.

That the U.S. is entangled in Israel/Palestine, Syria and Iraq dates to the post-WWI era when the League of Nations divided lands from the Ottoman Empire. Borders that ignored the cultural and religious divisions continue to fuel today's conflicts among the Shiites, Sunnis, Kurds, Turks, Syrians and ISIS.

During the 2016 presidential campaign, "fake news" at times dominated the conversation. In the years leading up to U.S. entry into WWI, Americans were fed British propaganda. German atrocities, real or invented, were in the headlines. No mention of Allies' crimes. Early in the war, the British severed Germany's trans-Atlantic cable to the U.S.

In 2012, President Barack Obama drew a bellicose "red line" against Syria using chemical weapons. But when Syria did so in 2013, Obama used diplomacy (Britain wouldn't go along and Congress balked) to get Syria to agree to remove its chemical weapons. At the time, Trump was one of the American voices calling on Obama not to attack Syria ("Save your powder for another day").

In February 1915, Wilson warned Germany of "strict accountability" if its submarine attacks claimed the lives of neutral Americans. Yet when a German U-boat sank the RMS Lusitania, killing 128 Americans, Wilson did not retaliate. Instead of the attack being a tipping point, the incident was muddled in details. The Lusitania was not merely a passenger liner; it was armed and carrying munitions.

Like Obama in 2013, Wilson lacked support, and America stayed on its side of the Atlantic Ocean for two more years.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 351-5218.