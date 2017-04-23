Dan Corkery: Lighten up, Abe: New license plate needs work

You can't fault the Illinois Secretary of State's Office for not listening.

They got the message: The new license plate needs work.

The gray image of Abraham Lincoln — only half of him, on the left, not the middle — makes it hard to read the first character of long license plate numbers. Not enough contrast between the red and the gray.

Dave Druker, spokesman for Secretary of State Jesse White, said future versions of the new plates will have a lighter gray for Abe and darker red lettering (the faint red was a manufacturing error) .

That should solve the problem.

They hope.

Until the new tags came out in January, Illinois had had the same plate design since 2001 — light blue Lincoln in the center, with plenty of white background to make the red numbers and letters stand out. The oldest plates were starting to lose their reflective properties, making it hard to read them. The need for new plates was an opportunity for a new design (done in-house).

And it's the new design that critics don't like.

Too cluttered, with an outline of the Willis Tower, Chicago's skyline, a windmill (the old kind, a rarity now) and the Illinois Capitol dome.

Blair Kamin, the Chicago Tribune's architecture critic, was so irritated he wrote two columns on the subject, in November and March. The upshot: not just an ugly design, but a missed opportunity.

"A license plate should express a state's identity and encourage outsiders to visit the state or do business there," Kamin wrote last month. "Think of it as a mini-billboard funded by your tax dollars."

Other states, he said — such as Colorado with its Rocky Mountain silhouette — make themselves look inviting.

Perhaps he hasn't noticed Iowa's crowded plate, with a farm scene and a city skyline (perhaps a reminder that Iowa has urban areas).

Indiana's plate — a covered-bridge in the woods — has a lot going on too.

Texas used to squeeze a lot on a small canvas: the rugged landscape of west Texas across the bottom, sky and clouds above,with an odd patch of red to the left. Law enforcement had a hard time reading those plates, so the Lone Star State switched to a simple black-and-white design.

Simple also rules in New York and California. Who needs 6- by 12-inch billboards when everyone knows who you are?

Whether the designs are ornate or overworked, plates themselves are complicated. There are plates for trucks (two kinds in Illinois, under and over 8,000 pounds), motorcycles, RVs, trailers and people with disabilities. Those make sense.

Do we need plates for golf, pets, ham radio, Route 66 and Sheet Metal Workers? If you're pulled over for speeding, does the officer need to know you're a Master Mason?

If you want choices, lots and lots of plate choices, Ohio is your state. Like Illinois, professional sports teams and institutions of higher learning (including little Heidelberg University) have their own plates. Lake Erie (minus the flames) has a specialty plate, same with beef cattle and the Rock 'n' Roll Hall of Fame. Even if you can't leap tall buildings in a single bound, your can still wear Superman's big red S.

Illinois is not employing any superheroes to crank out its new plates. The secretary of state is replacing the oldest plates first. Gradually over the next 10 years, all Illinois vehicles will have new plates.

Dan Corkery is a member of The News-Gazette's editorial board. His email is dcorkery@news-gazette.com, and his phone is 351-5218.