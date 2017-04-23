Jim Dey: 'Dear Jane': Let's not profess to be quite so naive

Former President Harry Truman believed that writing an angry letter had a cathartic effect.

Sometimes, when he was really boiling, Truman would dash off a note to his foe of the day, telling him in no uncertain terms just what he thought.

Many people will remember the angry missive he sent to Washington Post music critic Paul Hume, who had the gall to write a less-than-enthusiastic review of a singing performance given by Truman's daughter.

"I've just read your lousy review of Margaret's concert. ... Some day I hope to meet you. When that happens you'll need a new nose, a lot of beefsteak for black eyes, and perhaps a supporter below!" Truman wrote.

Most of the time, however, Truman kept his feelings to himself. He'd write the letter, sign his name and then put it in his desk drawer. It made him feel better to purge, but not publicly, his bile.

Retiring Eastern Illinois University Professor Parley Ann Boswell recently followed the first Truman example — she's wrote a public "Dear John" letter to Gov. Bruce Rauner expressing her disappointment with him and raising questions about his approach to governing.

Published in a variety of outlets, including The News-Gazette, Boswell's letter indicated that she's so distraught by fallout over the state's budget standoff that she intends to retire from her $90,000-plus job as an EIU faculty member at the end of May.

She's hoping that life will be easier for her after she lands on her State University Retirement System pension than it is working in a stressful environment at EIU, and it, no doubt, will be.

Public universities in Illinois, particularly institutions like Eastern, are part of the collateral damage caused by this contest of wills between Republican Gov. Rauner and Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan.

But that's not how Boswell sees it.

"Blaming Madigan is too easy, and brings out the petulant and petty in you. You're the reason I'm leaving you," she said.

Well, blaming it all on Madigan would be too easy. But so is blaming it all on Rauner. Voters elected a divided government and expected those they chose to work together.

Boswell suggests Rauner can rule by decree.

If he was the imperial leader Boswell suggests, there'd be no budget standoff. That's because Rauner knows where he wants to take Illinois — out of debts and deficits and into the financial promised land of balanced budgets and economic growth.

But he has to work with the Democratic-controlled General Assembly, and, so far at least, they haven't agreed on anything.

The governor said he remains hopeful he can work out a budget plan with a bipartisan group of members of the Illinois Senate. Even if he does, it remains to be seen if Madigan will entertain any plan that includes anything the governor wants.

There are, of course, a lot of people who feel just like Boswell and blame Rauner exclusively for the miserable situation Illinois is in.

But Illinois' misery didn't begin the day when Rauner took office in January 2015.

Illinois' finances certainly have gotten worse since Rauner became governor. But neither Rauner nor any other Republican would have been elected chief executive if the Democrats who controlled the governor's office and the Legislature for years hadn't put the state deep in a financial hole.

The status quo was failing, and voters in this solid Democratic state decided that Rauner was the better choice than incumbent Gov. Pat Quinn to take Illinois in a new direction.

That's part of what the fight between Rauner and Madigan is about — either embracing the status quo with higher taxes or changing the trajectory of government in a way that includes higher taxes but also embraces economic reforms that will encourage growth and natural revenue increases.

Boswell professes not to understand that either. She characterized Rauner's talk about making Illinois attractive to "jobs creators" by making Illinois more "business friendly" as incomprehensible to her.

"Is my work at a public university 'business-friendly'? Who are 'job creators?' Am I a 'job creator?'" she asks, accusing him of using "disingenuous" language.

What's disingenuous is for an English professor, one who describes herself as a "doctor of language," to profess confusion about such simple concepts.

She's not aware that "job creators" are large and small employers who hire people? She's confused by the concept that businesses go where they are welcome — "business friendly" environments — as opposed to those environments that impose higher taxes and excessive regulation?

She's confounded by Rauner's complaints about "layers of bureaucracy" that move too slowly, drive up costs and stifle creativity? Hasn't she ever complained about the bureaucracy at EIU? Faculty at the University of Illinois complain all the time about the administrative labyrinth they must deal with.

The perfectly acceptable bottom line in Boswell's lament is that she's unhappy with Rauner and unhappy with the way Illinois is run. It's impossible to argue with that.

She doesn't have to like him and is well within her rights to write as many disparaging "Dear John" notes to him as she wishes. But no one should kid themselves — or try to kid anyone else — about the nature of the state's budget debate or the key players in it.

Jim Dey, a member of The News-Gazette staff, can be reached by email at jdey@news-gazette.com or by phone at 217-351-5369.