Dan Corkery: Take latest news on sodium with a grain of salt

Some science stories cry out to be read.

"Higher sodium intake associated with lower blood pressure. You read that right."

That was the headline last Tuesday on a San Diego Union-Tribune story about a recent abstract authored by a Boston University scientist and her staff who examined 16 years' worth of data on 2,632 people in the Framingham Offspring Study.

The researchers expected to see higher blood pressure readings for people who said they ate foods with higher sodium content. But instead, they found the opposite.

For decades, health professionals have been telling us to cut back on salt (sodium chloride) because dietary sodium plays a role in hypertension, which in turn raises the risk of heart disease and stroke.

The Boston University researchers, however, suggest this advice is in error.

"Very limited evidence is available to support these recommendations," Lynn Moore, Martha Singer and M. Loring Bradlee write. "Recent studies have called these guidelines into question and identified the need to consider the intakes of other minerals such as potassium, magnesium, and calcium in addition to sodium in relation to (blood pressure) regulation."

John Erdman, a emeritus professor in nutrition at the University of Illinois, doesn't agree with Moore's conclusions.

"There are a number of very well done clinical intervention trials that clearly show by controlling foods you eat and how much sodium (you consume), ... you can lower blood pressure," said Erdman, who participates in the UI's interdisciplinary health sciences initiative and maintains an active research lab.

One of his problems with Moore's work: There's just a 300-word abstract — and no actual paper.

Further, the epidemiological trial used "food frequency questionnaires," which Erdman says are fraught with problems.

"It's well known that people have a very difficult time remembering what they ate, even if they're keeping records."

He estimates that measurements from the questionnaires have a 30 to 40 percent range of error.

"You're using very imprecise measurements and then you're making these broad conclusions," he said. "So the irresponsible part is when she says 3 or 4 grams a day of sodium is OK."

That's how much most Americans take in daily.

By comparison, the American Heart Association recommends no more than 2.3 grams sodium daily, about the same as a teaspoon of table salt.

"There are 50 million Americans who are known to be hypertensive," Erdman said. "And you're going to tell them that it's OK to have as much salt as possible? I don't think that's responsible based on her trial."

Moore, an epidemiologist at Boston University's School of Medicine, told the San Diego Union-Tribune that sodium plays a complicated role.

"There is a growing body of evidence, suggesting that the relationship between sodium and cardiovascular disease is actually J-shaped," she told reporter Bradley J. Fikes.

That is, based on a 2014 study in the New England Journal of Medicine, the risk for a major heart event or death is relatively high for those consuming low levels of sodium (less than 1.5 grams per day). But the risk declines for sodium intake between 3 and 6 grams daily. Higher rates and the risk goes back up.

What Moore, Erdman and other nutrition scientists agree on is the important roles potassium, calcium and magnesium play in regulating blood pressure.

Those key minerals are found naturally in fruits, vegetables, beans, soy, fish, dairy, nuts and whole grains.

In other words, listen to your mother.

Don't overindulge. Cut out the processed and fried foods.

Just eat wholesome.

