Government for the politicians

The people of Illinois have experienced another electoral disaster — this one at the hands of the state's highest court.

Aug. 25 — a Thursday — was a dark day for the state of Illinois, and that's putting it in the least disturbing words possible.

The four Democrats on the Illinois Supreme Court — Justices Thomas Kilbride, Anne Burke, Charles Freeman and Mary Jane Theis — joined together to strike down the proposed anti-gerrymandering amendment tentatively scheduled to be on the fall ballot.

As a consequence, most voters will continue to be denied a meaningful choice as to who will represent them in the state House and Senate. (Sixty percent of the fall legislative races are uncontested. Only a handful of the 158 contests actually are considered competitive.)

The 560,000-plus registered voters who signed petitions to put the Independent Map issue to a vote can't be happy with the high court's fiat. But the insiders, led by Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan, are pleased because the court's decision gives them a new lease on life.

Anyone who's paying attention knows this state is in deep, deep trouble. It's an effectively bankrupt cesspool of corruption, incompetence and partisan division. As a result, too many people are giving up on and leaving Illinois. Political change is a necessity.

The Independent Map measure represented a major part of the solution to governmental malpractice because the amendment would have stripped legislative power brokers of their crucial authority to draw House and Senate boundary lines to produce predetermined winners. The proposed constitutional amendment would have reassigned that authority to a bipartisan committee charged with drawing competitive legislative maps.

Under the current arrangement, the majority party — Democrats now, but it has been Republicans in the past — draws House and Senate map lines with the intent of giving their party a 10-year majority. With super-majority control, Speaker Madigan and Democratic Senate President John Cullerton possess the authority to decide what the General Assembly will, and will not, do.

Illinois being a Democratic state, Democrats almost certainly would have retained majorities in both the Senate and the House under the Independent Map, but probably not the super-majorities they have now.

Further, legislators running in competitive races would feel compelled to listen more to their constituents than party leaders.

Finally, legislators would have more incentives to confront difficult issues if they faced the prospect of being held accountable for repeatedly failing to produce.

House and Senate members have come home two fiscal years in a row without passing a budget. Would they dare to embrace such nonsense if they had real worries about being re-elected?

Since self-interested legislators will never vote to put an anti-gerrymandering constitutional amendment on the ballot, citizens from across the state decided to go over legislators' heads and back a citizens' initiative expressly permitted by the Illinois Constitution. Hence, hundreds of volunteers spent thousands of hours collecting hundreds of thousands of petition signatures to meet the state's intentionally burdensome requirements to get the measure on the ballot.

Opponents, led by Speaker Madigan, hoped that the Independent Map measure would fail to meet petition requirements. When it did, the entrenched powers challenged the legality of the amendment, arguing that it failed constitutionally and should not be on the ballot.

That's where the Democratic judges came in. Using their 4-3 majority, they said the Illinois Constitution allows citizens to propose amendments of this nature, but the wording of this one didn't pass muster. That's what the Illinois courts said two years ago about a differently worded map amendment, and that's probably what they'll say two years from now if a new map plan is presented to them.

In other words, the high court majority was all in with Speaker Madigan, the politician with the most to lose under an Independent Map plan.

Isn't it funny how the Illinois Constitution provides for citizens' initiatives while even the smartest lawyers are unable to draft a map amendment that survives a legal challenge? That's because it's all politics all the time — at the public's expense and for the power brokers' benefit.