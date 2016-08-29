Getting tough on gun runners

Sometimes there's no good alternative to a tough approach to crime.

Gov. Bruce Rauner and a large, bipartisan group of legislators have collectively decided that too many people are being held in state prisons and that the numbers should be reduced.

That may well be true, although one would have to go over each individual case to know for sure.

But the ugly reality of life on the murderous streets of big and small cities, like Chicago and Champaign-Urbana, has a way of upending even the best legislative intentions and prompting elected officials to take action that appears contradictory.

Here's an example. Last week, Gov. Rauner signed legislation passed by large bipartisan majorities to get tough on gun runners.

Blamed by law officers in Chicago for their role in the ongoing slaughter in minority neighborhoods, gun runners are those who purchase guns legally in other states and then pass them to outlaws in this state. Authorities say that more than half the firearms recovered by police in Illinois come from another state. Indiana, Mississippi and Wisconsin are among the top three states whose firearms sales affect Illinois.

This is a deadly business, one that requires a strong public response. Whether the new legislation meets the standard of effectiveness necessary to address the problem remains to be seen.

But it appears to be a serious attempt. Whether it is or not depends on how aggressive police and prosecutors are in taking advantage of this new tool.

Under the old law, gun runners could be charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm or not having a permit.

Under the new law, individuals found to have the "intent to deliver" face a sentence of from four to 20 years for a first offense and up to 30 years for a second defense.

Republican state Rep. Jim Durkin said the legislation represents a new attack on gun violence, one that for the first time puts a "major focus on who arms the shooter."

What's also important about this legislation is that it represents common ground for those on both sides of the gun issue.

Pro-Second Amendment people have no sympathy for those who purchase firearms for the purpose of selling them to criminals. Gun-control advocates want to see effective criminal penalties put in the place for the same reason.

The overall problems, at least from Illinois' perspective, is that some states are more restrictive than others when it comes to gun sales.

In Illinois, citizens must have a firearms owner's identification card to make a purchase. That process is designed to screen out individuals with criminal records or a history of mental illness.

But other states, like Indiana, do not require a permit as a condition for purchase. So it's easy to see why those with suspect intentions would go to Indiana to obtain their weaponry and bring it back here.

The new law won't have any impact on what occurs in other states. But it puts real bite in the effort to discourage and penalize those who choose to traffic in firearms.

It would be nice to think that legislation of this kind would put a major dent in the problem. But no one should be so naive as to expect grand results.

This represents a small step forward on a monumental problem.

Big cities are awash in illegal guns, and too many people think nothing of using them for even the slightest provocation.

Guns, drugs and gangs drive murder rates. Chicago had 468 homicides in 2015, and it was up to 442 as of roughly a week ago for 2016. Most were gun-related, and it's a fair bet that almost all of them were illegal, whatever the state of their purchase.