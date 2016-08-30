The hammer falls [dash] again

Judges in Illinois must keep hammering government officials who sell out the public trust.

Another day, another political scandal — this one noteworthy only because it sends the message that the cost of getting caught in Illinois is going up.

A key player in a red-light camera scandal in Chicago, former city of Chicago employee John Bills, was sentenced Monday to 10 years in prison for accepting cash and gifts in exchange for seeing that an Arizona-based company, Redflex, got a lucrative city contract.

U.S. Judge Virginia Kendall imposed the sentence and called Bills' participation in the wide-ranging conspiracy "a huge setback for the rule of law in the city of Chicago."

That could be true — but first one would have to believe the rule of law, as compared with the rule of lawlessness, exists in Chicago or Illinois when it comes to insiders stuffing themselves at the public trough.

The Bills case is another sorry reminder that the public welfare is not often a consideration when the powers that be make public policy.

Red-light cameras are a prime example. They exist for the purpose of extracting fines from taxpayers, a process that generates revenue for the city — not enhancing public safety. The Chicago Tribune, which unearthed the scandal, concluded that the thousands of red-light camera tickets issued in Chicago cause more accidents than they prevent — principally rear-end collisions that result in injuries. But who cares about such trivialities?

As if that isn't enough, the city rigged the cameras in a way that denies motorists the time they are legally due to avoid running afoul of the red-light cameras.

The program is, essentially, a scam designed to generate revenue, as demonstrated by Mayor Rahm Emanuel's decision to leave most of the cameras in place despite the questions raised about them.

This case concerned how the cameras got to Chicago. Bills, once a prominent member of Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan's political army, used his clout to move up to the No. 2 position in the city's transportation department.

After agreeing to work with Redflex, Bills pushed the Legislature to allow red-light cameras in Chicago and then he pushed the city to use Redflex cameras.

Bills met with Speaker Madigan, who played a key role in passing the red-light camera law, made sure Redflex hired connected lobbyists, like former Blagojevich budget manager John Filan, and then carefully steered the contract away from Redflex competitors.

It was a 10-year scheme involving payoffs and gifts worth about $2 million in exchange for a contract worth tens of millions of dollars.

Despite overwhelming evidence, Bills refused to cooperate with investigators looking to expand their corruption investigation. Jurors needed just five hours to convict Bills of 20 counts of bribery, conspiracy, extortion and fraud.

Redflex company officials who also were implicated in the conspiracy face sentencing, and the company has been severely damaged by its embrace of politics Chicago-style.

As for the 55-year-old Bills, he can look forward to spending the next decade behinds bars. No wonder he tearfully pleaded with Judge Kendall to give him a break. He conceded having a "broken moral compass" but denied being a "power broker or mastermind" and described himself as a "midlevel manager who was directed by my superiors."

He was just another guy in the government looking to capitalize on his position and influence. In that respect, there's nothing remarkable about the business-as-usual nature of the city's red-light camera scandal, which actually makes it pretty remarkable.