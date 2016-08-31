No guarantees

The name game is anything but — it's all business.

It took awhile, but there's finally something both Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump supporters can agree on — the new name for the Chicago White Sox home stadium is awful.

U.S. Cellular Field, the current name, is tolerable. People can wash away the corporate stain by referring to it as "The Cell."

But Guaranteed Rate Field? One can't put enough lipstick on that pig.

Obviously, money talked — again.

"We view this partnership as an opportunity to connect a successful Chicago business with a historic baseball franchise, and we look forward to growing this important relationship over the coming years as millions of fans enjoy White Sox baseball at Guaranteed Rate Field," Sox owner Jerry Reinsdorf said.

The residential mortgage company reached a 13-year naming rights deal with the Illinois Sports Facilities Authority, which owns and operates the ballpark.

In addition to renaming Cellular Field, Guaranteed Rate will participate in a variety of sponsorships with the White Sox as well as become the team's official mortgage and title company.

Fans apparently will not only be able to get a hot dog and a beer between innings, but a home mortgage as well.

Corporate naming rights for sports facilities are nothing new, just a vaguely disquieting sign of the times. After all, the University of Illinois' Assembly Hall is now the State Farm Center.

Cubs fans will, no doubt, have some fun with their cross-town rivals on the stadium name issue, and for good reason. Wrigley Field, named after the chewing gun magnate who once owned team, is equally corporate but still sounds better rolling off the tongue.