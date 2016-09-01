What's the harm in trying?

Desperate times call for desperate measures — and Illinois is in desperate shape.

After getting knocked cold last week by the Illinois Supreme Court, the Independent Map coalition is asking for a rematch — a rehearing of the decision providing an implicit embrace of gerrymandering state legislative districts.

It probably won't help. But — like offering grandma's chicken soup as a cure for the common cold — it can't hurt either.

What's the worst that can happen? After all, the Democratic court majority already "enshrined tyranny," in the words of dissenting Justice Robert Thomas. What's the worst the court's four Democratic justices can say: "We repeat. It's unconstitutional to allow Illinois voters any meaningful say about who represents them in the General Assembly. That power belongs solely to Democratic House Speaker Michael Madigan."

On Wednesday, Independent Maps filed a petition asking the court to reconsider its Aug. 25 ruling striking a proposed constitutional amendment from the Nov. 8 ballot. The proposal would have stripped incumbent legislators of the power to draw their own House and Senate district boundary lines and transferred it to an independent citizens' group required to map transparent, impartial and competitive districts.

Under the current undemocratic system, boundary lines are skewed by map drawers to give the majority party advantages so dramatic that they have reduced the concept of an election to a virtual nullity.

Because of the gerrymandering, 60 percent of House and Senate races in the fall election feature only one candidate. Other races are contests in name only because the challengers have no chance. There are just a handful of the 158 races where candidates from either party can win.

Although the Illinois Constitution specifically provides for citizen initiatives to change legislative function, the court's Democrats decided the proposed amendment did not meet constitutional mandates because it requires the state's auditor general to participate in the citizen committee selection process.

"We believe the four justices in the majority were wrong and inconsistent in their reasoning and would reach a different conclusion if they consider, as they have in all other similar cases, the legislative debates from the 1969-70 constitutional convention," Independent Map chairman Dennis FitzSimons said.

Independent Map volunteers spent hundreds of hours collecting nearly 600,000 signatures to put the measure on the ballot.

But the sad fact is that public opinion, which appears to be overwhelming in support of the amendment, doesn't amount to a hill of beans.

Speaker Madigan has made it clear that he despises the idea of anyone but him overseeing the map-drawing process. He helped kill a similar amendment two years ago, and he did the same thing again this year.

If it surprises some that the Democratic justices on the Supreme Court made a political decision by siding with Madigan on the remap issue, it shouldn't. These hacks in black robes benefit from the perks of partisanship, and they haven't forgotten where they came from or whose side they're on.

If they have to put their collective boot on the throat of Illinois voters to defend a rigged legislative election process, so be it.

That's why Justice Thomas Kilbride's 20-plus-page majority decision was more of a political pretext than a judicial opinion. So what if the Republican minority screamed bloody murder about the court's embrace of one-man (Madigan) legislative rule? What can they do about it?

The court's ruling would be outrageous even if Illinois was prospering in the absence of a legitimate republican form of state government mandated by the U.S. Constitution. But it's not.

Illinois is a political disaster area that is failing everyone except the insiders who profit from the status quo. That's what the map amendment is trying to help change.

So good luck to the do-gooders who want the court to reconsider. But no one should hold his breath waiting for the court to do the right thing. That's why Speaker Madigan is — and should be — breathing easy.