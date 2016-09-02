Gill case not just about him

The unbalanced rules on ballot access for independent candidates require judicial vetting.

If U.S. Judge Sue Myerscough's decision stands, Bloomington Dr. David Gill's name will be on the Nov. 8 ballot, one of three candidates for the U.S. House of Representatives from the 13th Congressional District.

As a matter of equity, Gill's presence will be a welcome addition. A thoughtful and sincere person, he will enrich the political debate.

Further, the statutory petition signature requirements imposed on Gill as an independent, compared with those for the Democratic and Republican candidates, are on their face outrageous.

Nonetheless, as a matter of law, his legal challenge raises more questions than answers.

Despite Myerscough's ruling, it's not final that Gill's name actually will remain on the ballot. Attorney General Lisa Madigan's office has asked the 7th Circuit Court of Appeals in Chicago for a stay of Myerscough's ruling.

"This Court should stay the injunction pending appeal because Illinois's signature requirement repeatedly has been upheld and it would harm the public for a candidate who does not satisfy the signature requirement to appear on the ballot. Immediate action is required because election authorities must begin printing and preparing ballots to mail overseas in a few weeks," the attorney general stated.

Actually, the attorney general's office has it backward. The greater harm to the electoral process would be for the 7th Circuit jurists to stay Myerscough's order, leaving the names of Republican U.S. Rep. Rodney Davis and Decatur Democrat Mark Wicklund as the only two choices.

If Gill's name is on the ballot and the appeals court subsequently overturns Myerscough's decision, the solution is simple.

Champaign County Clerk Gordy Hulten said state law mandates that any votes for Gill would not be counted if he is an ineligible candidate.

On the other hand, if the stay is granted and the 7th Circuit would subsequently affirm Myerscough's ruling, it would be much more complicated from an administrative standpoint to restore Gill's name to the ballot.

Such are the possible complications when legislators go out of their way to erect rules that make it difficult for independent voices to win a ballot spot. That's why this appeal is so important — it lays the groundwork for a needed clarification of the legality of the electoral shackles placed on outsiders by insiders.

State law requires Gill, as an independent, to collect 10,754 petition signatures to get his name on the ballot, compared with 739 for Republican Davis and 733 for Democrat Wicklund. Gill collected the required number, but challenges to his petition reduced that number to 8,593, less than the required 5 percent of voters in the preceding general election.

The ostensible purpose of the higher ballot access requirement is that independent candidates have not demonstrated their level of support among the electorate while Democratic and Republican parties have.

That's a plausible argument, but it's self-serving when the bar is set so high that independents can never meet it.

That, however, is a fairness argument, and accentuating fairness in the context of the law is not always a winner.

As the attorney general notes, the very rules Myerscough questioned in her order favoring Gill have been upheld in another Illinois federal court.

"The 5 percent requirement is justified by the State's compelling interest in ensuring that candidates on the ballot have a sufficient modicum of public support," the attorney general stated.

So people will just have to wait and see — and for longer than it takes to hold an election and count the voters. Myerscough ruled on a preliminary injunction solely related to whether Gill's name would be put on the ballot.

The actual lawsuit deals with a far bigger question — the constitutionality of petition signature requirements for independent candidates. However the ballot access issue is immediately resolved, the core legal dispute remains in play.