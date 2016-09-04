Illinois' costly prison problem

Inmate population has declined. Why and for how long?

Concerned about overcrowded prisons, Gov. Bruce Rauner appointed a commission to study the issue and make recommendations on how to reduce the state's prison population by 25 percent over the next decade.

The commission issued its report earlier this year. Its recommendations included giving judges more discretion in fashioning probation sentences rather than prison, expanded use of home electronic monitoring and offering more educational programs and drug abuse and mental health counseling.

There was nothing groundbreaking in the report, just the usual alternatives to incarceration.

The commission's report received a warm public reception. After all, who really wants to see large numbers of people — 48,921 in June 2014 — if there is a better way to address law enforcement and public safety issues?

But people are conflicted. Last week, Chicago Police Superintendent Eddie Johnson called for a special legislative session to pass tough sentencing laws for gun-law violations. Attempting to cope with a weekly slaughter of citizens in his city, Johnson said it's time to crack down on gun-law violators.

"Until repeat gun offenders recognize we're serious about holding them accountable, we're going to continue to see this gun violence," he said.

The "lock 'em-up, don't lock 'em up" debate has been ongoing for decades, attitudes shifting in response to events.

It's a vexing problem that has defied permanent solution.

Inmate-advocate groups were thrilled with the recent news that the state's inmate population has dropped by 4,261 since the 2014 fiscal year — it was 44,680 as of July 1.

But Jennifer Vollen-Katz, executive director of the John Howard Association, had no ready explanation for the drop.

"We are all so thrilled it went down. We haven't dug deeper into the reasons," she said, suggesting only a "combination of factors" to explain the decrease.

State officials were similarly flummoxed by the decline, candidly explaining that no one has a ready explanation.

Two factors drive prison population — admission numbers and length of stay.

The Illinois Sentencing Policy Advisory Council, a unit inside the Corrections Department, collects a mountain of statistics identifying who is in prison, why they are there and for how long.

As of June 2013, 39 percent of Illinois inmates were in for committing murder or Class X felonies. Obviously, they're not going anywhere anytime soon.

The lower-hanging fruit is reflected by class 3 and 4 felons. They make up 21 percent of the prison population.

The state could let them go to reduce the numbers. Or could it?

Although less serious offenders, class 4 felons — repeat shoplifters— are not strangers to the criminal justice system. Accounting for six of every 100 inmates who left state prison in the 2009 fiscal year, they have extensive criminal histories.

A state profile reveals the average retail-theft inmate is 40 and has been arrested 20 times, including seven for felonies, most of them property or drug offenses. They serve an average of four months in prison and, once released from prison, they are likely to be re-arrested three times over the next three years.

Drug felons represented 26 of every 100 felons released in FY 2009.

The average drug offender is 31, has been arrested 18 times for a variety of offenses and serves six months in prison. Once released, he can be expected to be re-arrested three times over the next three years.

These profiles pretty much blow up the widespread impression among the uninformed that Illinois prisons are full of otherwise stalwart citizens busted for holding a few grams of marijuana. It just ain't so.

Prison numbers and demographics mostly reflect a problem driven by poverty, lack of education, family disintegration, mental health, and drug and alcohol abuse.

It's fine to say judges should have more discretion, that penalties should be reduced and that more sentences of probation, rather than incarceration, should be ordered.

They usually are for first-time offenders. But what about those who are back in court time after time after time?

Gov. Rauner has established a worthy goal of reducing the state's prison population. But no one should minimize the difficulty of doing so in a way that protects the public while finding an alternative that persuades serial violators of law that there is another, better approach to life.